autoevolution

Electric Chevrolet Camaro Drag Race Car to Run the Quarter Mile in 9 Seconds

30 Oct 2018, 8:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As the SEMA 2018 event kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the excitement of new reveals is growing, with carmakers already starting to show their special treats for the event.
4 photos
Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro conceptChevrolet eCOPO Camaro conceptChevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept
Chevrolet is among the first to have already shown part of its lineup of two dozen concepts and show vehicles on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center: the Shock Yellow Camaro SS and the COPO Camaro.

This drag racing-built COPO Camaro is however not the only one meant for the strip. An electric variant of it has also been created, using GM’s first 800-volt battery pack and a pair of BorgWarner HVH 250-150 motor assemblies that can generate 300 lb-ft of torque.

By pairing the motors with a conventional racing-prepped Turbo 400 automatic transmission, Chevy believes it can make the car run the quarter mile in the 9-second range. The carmaker does not know for sure yet as tests of the car are still ongoing.

As for the battery, it comprises four 200-volt modules, two of which are located in the rear seat area and the others in the trunk. This allows for optimum weight distribution for drag racing, the eCOPO Camaro offering rear-weight bias greater than 56 percent.

Having built the electric Camaro for drag racing, Chevrolet is now eyeing a segment of the auto parts market that is currently void of big players. For years, Chevy has been one of the preferred suppliers of crate engines for tuners across the U.S., so why not envision a market for electric crate motors?

“The possibilities are intriguing and suggest a whole new world for racers,” said in a statement Russ O’Blenes, GM’s performance parts director.

“Chevrolet pioneered the concept of the high-performance crate engine right around the time the original COPO Camaro models were created, and the eCOPO project points to a future that could include electric crate motors for racing, or even your street rod. We’re not there yet, but it’s something we’re exploring.”
2019 copo camaro ecopo camaro drag racing sema 2018
press release
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 