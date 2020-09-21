autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month
Car reviews:
 

This 1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual Had Just One Owner, Numbers Match

21 Sep 2020, 17:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Some people go to Vegas in their attempt to hit the jackpot, while others... roam the country for it. Case in point with a crew of classic muscle car enthusiasts we've been following for a while: the team has recently landed in Wichita, Kansas, with the aim of rescuing a special 1970 Dodge Super Bee.
11 photos
1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual
Dubbed Mopars5150, the team loves to track down standout examples of famous classic muscle monsters and we can safely say they've hit the mark with this one.

To start with, we're dealing with the 440 six-pack, so, thanks to three two-barrel Holley carburetors, the 7.2-liter V8 was rated at 390 hp and 490 lb-ft of twist. And yes, the motor works with a four-speed manual for the example we have here!

Do the numbers match? The title already gave this detail away, but the story of the vehicle is a bit more complex.

Until recently, Sue, whom you can check out in one of the Instagram posts below, has been the only owner of this Super Bee. And while she was considerate enough to keep the Mopar machine indoors, that 440 was no longer under the hood when the saviors arrived. Nevertheless, the motor was retrieved from a different location, so we can now talk about an all-original toy. Oh, and the enthusiast did keep the license plate of the machine.

Of course, as you can easily notice in the post showcasing the V8, this will need quite a bit of work, but that's not the kind of detail that sets the team back.

And while the Sublime Green paint of the vehicle easily catches the eye, stepping into the car means another detail grabs the attention. That would be the odometer, which shows 51,066 miles.

Speaking of which, the cabin seems to need some serious attention too. Then again, isn't this the beauty of the restoration process?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tomorrow's the day sM We are in Wichita, Kansas picking up this 1 owner 1970 Super Bee 440-6, 4 speed, in the best color on a Bee (my opinion ofcoarse) Sublime green We believe she has her numbers matching engine  and we believe that's her original paint. Can't wait to hear her stories of ownership from the original owner lady ¥ So awesome! #chasingclassiccars #carstories @tonysclassicfinds . This picture is just after they pulled it from the #barn . I can't wait to see what the team can do with this beauty! #nipandtuck . #superbee #mopars5150 #mopar #moparornocar #survivorcar #numbersmatching #charger #1970superbee #vcode #sixpack #6pack #440-6 #sublime #matchingnumbers #barnfind #carchaser

A post shared by @ mopars5150 on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:44pm PDT






speed shot dodge super bee muscle car Dodge Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual barn find
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day