This 1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual Had Just One Owner, Numbers Match

Tomorrow's the day sM We are in Wichita, Kansas picking up this 1 owner 1970 Super Bee 440-6, 4 speed, in the best color on a Bee (my opinion ofcoarse) Sublime green We believe she has her numbers matching engine and we believe that's her original paint. Can't wait to hear her stories of ownership from the original owner lady ¥ So awesome! #chasingclassiccars #carstories @tonysclassicfinds . This picture is just after they pulled it from the #barn . I can't wait to see what the team can do with this beauty! #nipandtuck . #superbee #mopars5150 #mopar #moparornocar #survivorcar #numbersmatching #charger #1970superbee #vcode #sixpack #6pack #440-6 #sublime #matchingnumbers #barnfind #carchaser

