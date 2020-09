This 1970 Dodge Super Bee 440 6-Pack Manual Had Just One Owner, Numbers Match

Dubbed Mopars5150, the team loves to track down standout examples of famous classic muscle monsters and we can safely say they've hit the mark with this one.To start with, we're dealing with the 440 six-pack, so, thanks to three two-barrel Holley carburetors, the 7.2-liter V8 was rated at 390 hp and 490 lb-ft of twist. And yes, the motor works with a four-speed manual for the example we have here!Do the numbers match? The title already gave this detail away, but the story of the vehicle is a bit more complex.Until recently, Sue, whom you can check out in one of the Instagram posts below, has been the only owner of this Super Bee. And while she was considerate enough to keep the Mopar machine indoors, that 440 was no longer under the hood when the saviors arrived. Nevertheless, the motor was retrieved from a different location, so we can now talk about an all-original toy. Oh, and the enthusiast did keep the license plate of the machine.Of course, as you can easily notice in the post showcasing the V8, this will need quite a bit of work, but that's not the kind of detail that sets the team back.And while the Sublime Green paint of the vehicle easily catches the eye, stepping into the car means another detail grabs the attention. That would be the odometer, which shows 51,066 miles.Speaking of which, the cabin seems to need some serious attention too. Then again, isn't this the beauty of the restoration process?