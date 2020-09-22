Official Photo Gallery: 2021 BMW M3 Sedan Leaked Along With New M4 Coupe

The inevitable has happened, ladies and gentlemen, just as it happened with all other BMW reveals in recent memory. Official photos of the M3 and M4 have leaked on Bimmerpost, and the kidney grille is as massive as everyone expected.
Munich doesn’t appear to mind the oversized snout, and criticism from BMW and car enthusiasts has fallen of deaf ears only recently. As a brief refresher, design chief Domagoj Dukec said that “you can’t listen to social media reactions” when he was asked why the 4 Series switched from a regular grille to an XXL-sized grille.
Both the M3 and M4 are more sculptural in design than their lesser siblings, making them stand out in the crowd. The eye-popping paintwork also helps, and the same can be said about the carbon-fiber exterior trim and quad-tipped exhaust system.
The only photo of the interior uploaded by Bimmerpost depicts a loaded M4 with two-tone seats with carbon-fiber shells and lots of bolstering, a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster that runs BMW Operating System 7. The iDrive 7 infotainment system made its debut in the 8 Series two years ago, and yes, over-the-air software updates are also supported.
To be joined by the M3 Touring in 2022, the M3 and M4 twins will be available with two power levels from the S58 twin-turbo engine, two transmission choices, and rear- or M xDrive. The all-wheel-drive option is expected to drop next year, and M xDrive should work in the same way it does in the M5 and M8 families.
Rear-wheel-drive models can be configured with a stick shift rather than the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic, but in this application, the straight-six mill with 3.0 liters of displacement develops 480 PS or 473 horsepower. The only level higher than that is 510 PS or 503 horsepower plus 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), which is plenty of suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a compact executive sedan or coupe.
Watch this space later today for the official reveal of the all-new M3 and M4.
