Official Photo Gallery: 2021 BMW M3 Sedan Leaked Along With New M4 Coupe

Munich doesn’t appear to mind the oversized snout , and criticism from BMW and car enthusiasts has fallen of deaf ears only recently. As a brief refresher, design chief Domagoj Dukec said that “you can’t listen to social media reactions” when he was asked why the 4 Series switched from a regular grille to an XXL-sized grille.Both the M3 and M4 are more sculptural in design than their lesser siblings, making them stand out in the crowd. The eye-popping paintwork also helps, and the same can be said about the carbon-fiber exterior trim and quad-tipped exhaust system.The only photo of the interior uploaded by Bimmerpost depicts a loaded M4 with two-tone seats with carbon-fiber shells and lots of bolstering, a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster that runs BMW Operating System 7. The iDrive 7 infotainment system made its debut in the 8 Series two years ago, and yes, over-the-air software updates are also supported.To be joined by the M3 Touring in 2022, the M3 and M4 twins will be available with two power levels from the S58 twin-turbo engine, two transmission choices, and rear- or M xDrive. The all-wheel-drive option is expected to drop next year, and M xDrive should work in the same way it does in the M5 and M8 families.Rear-wheel-drive models can be configured with a stick shift rather than the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic, but in this application, the straight-six mill with 3.0 liters of displacement develops 480 PS or 473 horsepower. The only level higher than that is 510 PS or 503 horsepower plus 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), which is plenty of suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a compact executive sedan or coupe.Watch this space later today for the official reveal of the all-new M3 and M4.