Ford Mustang K5 Looks Like a South Korean Pony

If you're stunned by how well the body of the Ford Mustang and the face of the 2021 Kia K5 seem to go together in this rendering, you're not alone. So, let's try to zoom in on this proposal and look past the first impression.
With the Blue Oval having made the current S550 Mustang a global car and Kia having redefined the mid-size sedan the US market used to know as the Optima (the new K5 was penned under the helm of former BMW designer Karim Habib), this explains the stable nature of the K-Pony mix, at least partially.
And yes, this rendering was born out of the need for entertainment. It comes from a digital label dubbed Car Front Swaps, whose name says it all. Nevertheless, we can use the image to point out an important aspect about the 'Stang.
With Ford set to roll out an all-new Mustang in 2022 (codenamed S650, this will land as a 2023 model) everybody is curious about the styling of the newcomer - will it play the retro card or will the seventh-generation model make use of futuristic styling?
If anything, this rendering shows that the latter approach could bring spectacular results, obviously with a different styling language that would suit the badge.
The temptation of reviving old-school styling cues is serious and while Ford has mastered the process for the fifth-gen Mustang, this is not without its risks. After all, the classic design can only be reinterpreted for so many times before the market starts asking for a new side of the Mustang's personality.
Now, there's another choice the Blue Oval designers must make, and this involves the American and the European visual identity. For instance, many enthusiasts feel that the latest exterior makeover for the Mustang, which landed for the 2018 model year, has tipped the balance towards the latter and they would like to see things going the other way.
Perhaps the most interesting thought on these matters revolves around what can be described as the normal design process of a vehicle like the S650 Mustang – it would be only natural to find out that multiple versions following the paths mentioned above were created, with these battling for the production trophy.
And yes, this rendering was born out of the need for entertainment. It comes from a digital label dubbed Car Front Swaps, whose name says it all. Nevertheless, we can use the image to point out an important aspect about the 'Stang.
With Ford set to roll out an all-new Mustang in 2022 (codenamed S650, this will land as a 2023 model) everybody is curious about the styling of the newcomer - will it play the retro card or will the seventh-generation model make use of futuristic styling?
If anything, this rendering shows that the latter approach could bring spectacular results, obviously with a different styling language that would suit the badge.
The temptation of reviving old-school styling cues is serious and while Ford has mastered the process for the fifth-gen Mustang, this is not without its risks. After all, the classic design can only be reinterpreted for so many times before the market starts asking for a new side of the Mustang's personality.
Now, there's another choice the Blue Oval designers must make, and this involves the American and the European visual identity. For instance, many enthusiasts feel that the latest exterior makeover for the Mustang, which landed for the 2018 model year, has tipped the balance towards the latter and they would like to see things going the other way.
Perhaps the most interesting thought on these matters revolves around what can be described as the normal design process of a vehicle like the S650 Mustang – it would be only natural to find out that multiple versions following the paths mentioned above were created, with these battling for the production trophy.
View this post on Instagram
I dislike Kia but this looks extremely good. (K5/Mustang) Suggested by @weekend.at.harrys _____________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! _____________________________________ #kia #k5 #optima #fwd #sedan #kdm #korea #southkorea #ford #mustang #gt350 #shelby #voodoo #v8 #rwd #supercharger #musclecars #usdm #merica #photoshop #edit #explore #explorepage