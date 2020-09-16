4 This Dodge Challenger Is a One of a Kind SRT8 with Lamborghini-Like Scissor Door

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Convertible Offered for $94,995

Introduced in 1969, the Challenger was redesigned in the 1970s as a badge-engineered Mitsubishi Galant Lambda. Fast-forward to the 2000s, and that is when Dodge returned to form with a no-nonsense muscle car. 18 photos



In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque should be more than enough to rip the rear tires to shreds. Being a convertible, this Challenger is better suited for cruising to the tune of the supercharger’s whine and the baritone burble of the HEMI V8. The third generation isn’t perfect, though, starting with the Mercedes bits and pieces hiding under the skin. The Challenger is also a heavyweight in comparison to pony cars, and as opposed to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge didn’t bother designing a soft-top convertible option.Fret not, though, because the aftermarket is much obliged to chop the roof in favor of open-air driving. This 2020 Hellcat, for example, can be yours for $94,995 courtesy of Fair Oaks Motors in Chantilly, Virginia.The selling vendor doesn’t mention what company performed the conversion, but one possibility is Newport Convertible Engineering that you may know from a previous story about a Tesla Model 3 with a soft top Florida-based Droptop Customs is another company that’s much obliged to hack the roof off for the right price. Looking through their inventory, the most affordable Challenger Convertible is listed at $35,000 with 11,500 miles on the clock, a 2015 model with the Pentastar V6 instead of a V8 engine.Turning our attention back to the Challenger from Fair Oaks Motors, it’s listed with “stiffened suspension with strut tower braces as well as sub-frame connectors underneath.” The conversion, however, is hampered down by bling-bling chromies and blue racing stripes over white paintwork, a combo that looks curiously similar to Shelbys from the ’60s to the present day.There’s also the color of the Brembo brake calipers, an orange that appears to mirror the color of the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI engine’s valve covers. How does orange work with chrome, white, and blue is a mystery to me, but then again, don’t forget that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque should be more than enough to rip the rear tires to shreds. Being a convertible, this Challenger is better suited for cruising to the tune of the supercharger’s whine and the baritone burble of the HEMI V8.

