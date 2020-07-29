Modded Hellcat Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Destruction Occurs

Interestingly, both the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat are 700 horsepower monsters. And while the noticeable scale footprint difference between the two (think: around 1,100 lbs/500 kilos) means racing them would be pointless, the Mopar machine we have here has been fitted with plenty of mods, so it recently decided to take on the Porscha.
The two go-fast machines got together during an airstrip event that took place in upstate New York earlier this month, with this involving 1/3-mile runs.
And since the Hellcat would've probably had a hard time coping with a standing start (that would require a small rear wheel conversion, so the meatier sidewall of the tire can help with the takeoff), the two went for a rolling start.
Now, the Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 had been dialed all the way to 1,000 horsepower at the crank. As for the Neunelfer, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six had also been sent to the gym, albeit with the power climbing to "just" 850 horses.
However, we have to keep in mind that while the rear-engined machine's PDK dual-clutch unit is one of the quickest out there, this Hellcat, which is run by YouTuber Mod2Fame, comes with a six-speed manual, which isn't exactly the best option in terms of shift times, albeit delivering an immersive driving experience.
Now, the speed devils we’re talking about duked it out on two occasions and, as the said YouTuber points out, it does seem like the Porsche got a bit of an early start for the first run, which you'll find at the 2:51 point of the clip below. Nevertheless, if you head over to the 3:56 timestamp, you'll be able to see a clean run.
Oh, and as a bonus, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat also battled what appears to be a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S featuring full bolt-ons and a tune - you'll find this velocity brawl at the 8:00 point of the vid.
And since the Hellcat would've probably had a hard time coping with a standing start (that would require a small rear wheel conversion, so the meatier sidewall of the tire can help with the takeoff), the two went for a rolling start.
Now, the Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 had been dialed all the way to 1,000 horsepower at the crank. As for the Neunelfer, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six had also been sent to the gym, albeit with the power climbing to "just" 850 horses.
However, we have to keep in mind that while the rear-engined machine's PDK dual-clutch unit is one of the quickest out there, this Hellcat, which is run by YouTuber Mod2Fame, comes with a six-speed manual, which isn't exactly the best option in terms of shift times, albeit delivering an immersive driving experience.
Now, the speed devils we’re talking about duked it out on two occasions and, as the said YouTuber points out, it does seem like the Porsche got a bit of an early start for the first run, which you'll find at the 2:51 point of the clip below. Nevertheless, if you head over to the 3:56 timestamp, you'll be able to see a clean run.
Oh, and as a bonus, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat also battled what appears to be a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S featuring full bolt-ons and a tune - you'll find this velocity brawl at the 8:00 point of the vid.