Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Races Stock Car, Sounds Like a Riot

The Corvette community seems to be engaged in a race to twin-turbo the C8. In fact, the first kits have already been installed, but aftermarket developers are currently in the prototype phase, not unlike GM engineers, who are out there completing the final testing phases for the Z06. As you can imagine, the TT testing involves plenty of hooning and we can now zoom in on a series of races involving one of these mid-engined test beds.
We first discussed this car at the beginning of the month, with the build being handled by Late Model Racecraft (LMR). There's a pair of turbos located above the LT2 6.2-liter V8 of the beast, with the hardware coming from Precision (think: turbos, wastegates and blow-off valves). The list of custom hardware also includes an air-to-water intercooler, as well as an ice tank that sits in the frunk.
The said turbo location (as opposed to builds that see the snails sitting at the back of the vehicle) means the exhaust path is longer, which improves the soundtrack.
In fact, you'll get to experience the newfound voice of the V8 in the clip below, but this is only a bonus. That's because the main purpose of the video is to show the twin-turbo C8 battling the stock model.
The TT C8, which is owned by YouTuber StreetSpeed717 (his actual name is Mike), had around 100 miles with the new setup when the racing began.
In hot and humid weather, the two GM halo cars battled it out and you'll get to see more than ten races, all of which feature rolling starts (please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip for such shenanigans). Note that the three-horn actions kicks off at the 11:38 point of the video.
Now, following plenty of research that obviously also involves LMR, the YouTuber expects the limit of the LT2 motor to sit at 700 wheel horsepower and since this TT kit can deliver up to 1,000 ponies, the engine should receive forged internals to cope with the four-digit output in the future.
For now, though, the power sits below the 700 whp mark - despite that value having been reached on the dyno even without the factory ECU having been tuned (the code hasn't been cracked yet), it looks like the dual-clutch tranny wasn't taking that sort of power well, at least not during street use. Of course, the transmission will receive its fair share of aftermarket upgrades and we'll return with fresh news on the matter as soon as this lands.
The said turbo location (as opposed to builds that see the snails sitting at the back of the vehicle) means the exhaust path is longer, which improves the soundtrack.
In fact, you'll get to experience the newfound voice of the V8 in the clip below, but this is only a bonus. That's because the main purpose of the video is to show the twin-turbo C8 battling the stock model.
The TT C8, which is owned by YouTuber StreetSpeed717 (his actual name is Mike), had around 100 miles with the new setup when the racing began.
In hot and humid weather, the two GM halo cars battled it out and you'll get to see more than ten races, all of which feature rolling starts (please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip for such shenanigans). Note that the three-horn actions kicks off at the 11:38 point of the video.
Now, following plenty of research that obviously also involves LMR, the YouTuber expects the limit of the LT2 motor to sit at 700 wheel horsepower and since this TT kit can deliver up to 1,000 ponies, the engine should receive forged internals to cope with the four-digit output in the future.
For now, though, the power sits below the 700 whp mark - despite that value having been reached on the dyno even without the factory ECU having been tuned (the code hasn't been cracked yet), it looks like the dual-clutch tranny wasn't taking that sort of power well, at least not during street use. Of course, the transmission will receive its fair share of aftermarket upgrades and we'll return with fresh news on the matter as soon as this lands.