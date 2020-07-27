Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Races Stock Car, Sounds Like a Riot

The Corvette community seems to be engaged in a race to twin-turbo the C8. In fact, the first kits have already been installed, but aftermarket developers are currently in the prototype phase, not unlike GM engineers, who are out there completing the final testing phases for the Z06. As you can imagine, the TT testing involves plenty of hooning and we can now zoom in on a series of races involving one of these mid-engined test beds.

4 photos