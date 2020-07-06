Jeep Grand Wagoneer "Sleeper Sam" Flexes Twin-Turbo Hellcat Muscle

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th of July fellas! 🇺🇸 What a better car to commemorate the occasion than a twin-charged HEMI in the mother of the SUVs, a Wagoneer with drag slicks all around, ready for the strip! . . . We’re going through tough times worldwide no doubt, unprecedented in fact, many deep-rooted issues need addressing immediately, however, I have a lot of faith in better times ahead for us all, because despite the forecasts and grim news inundating our feeds, we’re still here, living, in liberty, and most importantly pursuing our happiness. I am not American, but I love your country, your culture and people! so best of wishes, stay safe, don’t drink drive and have a hell of a lot fun! 🇺🇸 . . . . . . . . #4thofjuly #america #jeep #grand #wagoneer #suv #hellcat #twin #turbo #v8 #hemi #custom #weld #racing #drag #slicks #3d #render

