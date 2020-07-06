Jeep Grand Wagoneer "Sleeper Sam" Flexes Twin-Turbo Hellcat Muscle

To be more precise, the 6.2-liter HEMI hiding under the factory hood of this high-rider now packs a pair of turbos. And, as you'll be able to notice in one of the images portraying the machine, the factory supercharger is still there.
Such a setup wouldn't neccesarily make sense in the real world, but one can always dream, especially since this is one of the renderings aimed at helping us celebrate the Fourth of July.
And, having seen quite a few such pixel paintings online, I must tell you that most simply feature the red, white and blue flag covering various cars that come in standard trim, whereas this one is in a totally different league, adding the said custom hardware and more.
As such, this Jeep also comes with a wheel and tire package that would allow it to put all that muscle to the road. Oh, and the front end now features a discreet carbon air dam. And, since these are pretty much the only clues towards the newfound nature of the vehicle, this easily gets the sleeper label.
When it comes to the mind behind these pixels, we can thank digital artist Abimelec Arellano for the undercover speeder.
Happy 4th of July fellas! 🇺🇸 What a better car to commemorate the occasion than a twin-charged HEMI in the mother of the SUVs, a Wagoneer with drag slicks all around, ready for the strip! . . . We're going through tough times worldwide no doubt, unprecedented in fact, many deep-rooted issues need addressing immediately, however, I have a lot of faith in better times ahead for us all, because despite the forecasts and grim news inundating our feeds, we're still here, living, in liberty, and most importantly pursuing our happiness. I am not American, but I love your country, your culture and people! so best of wishes, stay safe, don't drink drive and have a hell of a lot fun! 🇺🇸