1969 Chevrolet Camaro "Big Block Bruiser" Is a Twin-Turbo Outlaw

1969 was a brilliant year for the Camaro, as Chevrolet decided to introduce a reworked version of the original model, dialing the badass look of the muscle car to eleven. Of course, there will always be drivers seeking an even meaner attitude, which is how we end up with builds like the one that brought us here.
Those who love such slabs of America in factory trim might be undecided when it comes to this one - is the widebody the greatest offender or does that title go to the hardware that now protrudes through the hood?
The latter makes for an idiosyncratic interpretation of the "no replacement for displacement" adage, since it involves a 427 LS3 that has been taken down the twin-turbo route.
The two Precision 62/66 turbos, which are accompanied by a host of supporting mods, including the kind of internals that can take plenty of abuse, help that big block churn out 900 horsepower. And, before reaching the rear wheels, all the muscle goes through a Tremec T56 Magnum six-speed manual. In terms of the stopping power, the Chevy relies on Wilwood Brakes goodies.
As for the said body modifications, the rear fenders have been extended by a hefty 3 inches, while the side skirts now match the work - together with the custom dashboard and center console, these bits were handled by Sandrail Fabrication. And yes, the cabin is a bit of an Alcantara fest.
More importantly, the factory frame has been left behind in favor of a piece coming from Total Cost Involved Engineering, a specialist that also supplied the suspension.
And while we're talking about the connection to the road, you should know the front axle featured 18x8-inch wheels, while the rear one uses 20x14-inch units (these come from BC Forged).
The build you are looking at is a father and son effort, with the project having been completed back in January. And, if you've made it this far, you probably enjoy this pumped-up '69 Camaro. So, what do you think: should the car have kept its previous orange attire (you'll see this in one of the Instagram posts below), or is the new Gunmetal Grey finish with Gold accents, which was applied by Decked Out Restorations, the better choice?
