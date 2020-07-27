Carbon-Clad SpeedKore Dodge Demon Up for Grabs With 200 Miles on the Odometer

To this day, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the most powerful and torquiest series-production car made in the U.S. of God Bless America. Only 3,300 units were ever produced, 3k for the United States and the remaining 300 for Canada.
When it comes to aftermarket mods, SpeedKore is the go-to shop to make your Demon faster. Or lighter on this occasion, 200 pounds lighter than the stock car. “One of five ever made,” the full carbon-clad muscly boy is listed on Bring a Trailer with a highest bid of $50,000 and seven days of bidding left to go at the time of reporting.
What comes as a bit of a surprise if that the SpeedKore Performance Group put less than 200 miles on the clock, translating to less than 322 kilometers or thereabouts. Used as a development vehicle to create the carbon-fiber body kit for the SRT Demon, this fellow is offered with the original window sticker and manufacturer’s literature.
Only the highest quality pre-impregnated carbon fiber was used, molded and cured in the performance shop’s in-house autoclave. The hood with hold-down pins is made from the lightweight material as well, featuring a functional Air Grabber scoop. The Air Catcher driver-side headlamp also feeds the engine with fresh air.
Demon-branded drag radials measuring 315/40 wrap 18- by 11-inch aluminum wheels, and Demon branding is also featured on the black leather seatbacks with Alcantara inserts and white stitching. This car is optioned with passenger and back seats, and the air-vent decorative trim indicates that this is the 118th example made.
The July 2020 CarFax report lists no accident or other damage, and the factory warranty has yet to be activated according to the seller. Under the hood, it’s business as usual for the supercharged brawler. 808 horsepower on premium fuel and 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque on race gas, to be more precise.
At the present moment, the most powerful American production car is the Hellcat Redeye. But not long now, the Challenger family will welcome the Super Stock with no fewer than 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque on pump gas.
