For Sale: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Shows Only 483 Miles From New

Remember when we were nearing the launch of the Dodge Demon? Lots of speculation, spy photos, and teasers later, the cat was out of the bag and it was definitely worth the wait. However, the king of the muscle cars was never meant to be a series-production vehicle. 26 photos



Demon crosses the quarter-mile line in 9.65 seconds. In other words, it's an incredibly specialized machine.



Only 3,300 were made, split 3,000 for the United States and the remainder for the Canadian market. Given its rarity, does it come as a surprise that Demons fetch upwards of $100,000 these days?



As opposed to $84,995 before options when it was new, this fellow here is listed at $129,900. And as the headline implies, the one-owner car is pretty much a garage queen if you take a look at the mileage.







Right off the bat, head honcho Tim Kuniskis said that he wanted to make something different from the norm. The drag radials and the skinnies up front, transbrake mechanism, air conditioning that cools the intercooler, and the high-performancedesigned to run high-octane fuel, just about every upgrade over the Hellcat is designed to make you go faster.Now McLaren F1 fast on a long runway, but on the strip over the course of 440 yards. A perfect launch translates to 1.8 Gs, “harder than any car has ever accelerated off the starting line.” Pulling wheelies as it shoots down the strip, the Demon crosses the quarter-mile line in 9.65 seconds. In other words, it’s an incredibly specialized machine.Only 3,300 were made, split 3,000 for the United States and the remainder for the Canadian market. Given its rarity, does it come as a surprise that Demons fetch upwards of $100,000 these days?As opposed to $84,995 before options when it was new, this fellow here is listed at $129,900. And as the headline implies, the one-owner car is pretty much a garage queen if you take a look at the mileage. RK Motors Charlotte is selling the black-painted strip slayer, and the car is accompanied by the original window sticker which reads $89,257 including the $1,095 destination charger and $1,700 gas-guzzler tax. Optional extras include the $1 rear seats, $2,495 for the Comfort Audio Group – Leather Seats, and $475 for the Demon Vehicle Storage Package. The red seat belts came in at $195 while the Trunk Carpet Kit hiked the MSRP up by one dollar.As expected of any Demon , this one comes with the Demon Crate. Its contents are pretty straightforward, starting off with the high-octane engine calibration, replacement switch module, performance air filter, and front runners. A foam case, tool bag, fender cover, tire-pressure gauge, torque wrench, cordless impact wrench, and a hydraulic floor jack are also featured.

