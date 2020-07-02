2021 Dodge Challenger SRT “Super Stock” Muscle Car Is Half Demon, Half Redeye

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Demon is the king of series-production muscle cars. The Redeye isn’t shabby either, but the “Super Stock” is the best of both worlds. Introduced today for the 2021 model year, the drag-racing Challenger is “the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”
Those are Dodge’s own words, and they refer to three metrics of particular interest to strip-slaying customers. First of all, it hits 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 3.25 seconds. The quarter-mile run is over in 10.5 seconds at 131 mph (211 kph), and top speed is limited by the super-grippy tires at 168 mph (270 kph).
Based on the Widebody option, the Challenger SRT Super Stock ships as standard with Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners. The tires measure 315/40 by 18 inches, and all of them are complemented by lightweight wheels finished in Low Gloss Granite. Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors are also featured, along with an asymmetrical diff.
The limited-slip differential features a 3.09 final ratio, complementing the high-output HEMI engine and the 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s something missing from the TorqueFlite, though, namely the trans brake.
On the other hand, Dodge and SRT have recalibrated the 6.2-liter supercharged plant to develop 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque on pump gas. That’s 818 PS and 959 Nm or 10 more ponies than the Hellcat Redeye.
The suspension is also unique to the Challenger SRT Super Stock. One of the highlights is the adaptive damping, which comes courtesy of Bilstein shocks. Developed to shift weight to the rear tires at launch as possible, the ‘Steins can also be configured by the driver to Auto, Sport, and Track modes.
These three settings also include transmissions, paddle shifters, traction control, and steering changes, but Track mode is the icing on the cake. When engaged, the front shocks are set to firm compression and soft rebound while the rears go firm for both compression and rebound. The configuration is maintained for as long as the car runs at full throttle, disengaging when you back off the loud pedal.
“The SRT Super Stock package allows the Challenger Redeye to launch harder and pick-up three car lengths in the quarter-mile,” said Tim Kuniskis, global head of Alfa Romeo and head of passenger cars at FCA in North America.
