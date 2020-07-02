1965 Plymouth Belvedere With Monster HEMI V8 Engine Is Mopar Perfection

The Fliz is a Concept That Has Been Looking to Revolutionize Urban Mobility

1965 was a big year for the Belvedere . Based on the B-body platform and available in no fewer than five body styles, the “intermediate-sized” car continues to be quite a popular choice for restomodding and strip slaying. 14 photos



For whatever reason, the seller hasn’t uploaded any photographs of the car’s cabin. But does that even matter? Remember, the The 1965 model in the photo gallery fits the latter category, and you can tell right off the bat how serious this fellow is despite the Raspberry paintwork. The Hoosier drag radials out back are connected to a 727 trans-brake tranny “built by Pro Trans with Torrington bearings” according to the selling vendor.Listed for $60,000 on Hot Rod Hotline , the race-ready Belvedere with a significantly altered wheelbase also features an ATI Pro Mod torque converter with a 5,000 stall. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a Ray Barton 572 Siamesed HEMI racing engine, a 9.4-liter leviathan of a V8 capable of 795.2 horsepower (806 PS) at 6,300 revolutions per minute.The advantage of a Siamese-style block over the standard specification is… wait for it… more room for larger bore sizes. Some argue that this design makes the engine run warmer, but don’t forget that some Siamese-bored powerplants feature small water jackets drilled between the cylinders.Other highlights include the Alston chassis with coilover shocks on all our corners, upper and lower control arms, and rack-and-pinion steering. An Alston roll cage, a wheelie bar, Ford 9.0-inch rear end with street gears, and a Currie center are worthy of mention as well, along with the hi-po intake.Like every respectable HEMI and 1960s Mopar, this Belvedere relies on carburation. A 1050 CFM Dominator from Holley hides under the hood, developed in the late 1960s with NASCAR in mind. Designed for top-end horsepower and torque, the Domi features large capacity fuel bowls.For whatever reason, the seller hasn’t uploaded any photographs of the car’s cabin. But does that even matter? Remember, the custom-built Mopar machine is a quarter-mile warrior whose only purpose is going fast.

