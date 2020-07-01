Enki Cycles’ Stylish, Sleek Miller Doesn’t Even Look Like an e-Bike

Chopped 1947 Divco Milk Truck Restomodded With Tiki Masks and Totems

Once a part of American life as much as baseball and football, Divco is an iconic nameplate that evokes nostalgia by simply hearing it. Specialized in delivery vehicles, the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company’s multi-stop trucks were a daily sight back in the olden days when milkmen were still a thing. 10 photos







A dual exhaust, vintage air conditioning and heater, four-corner air ride suspension, and taillamps from a 1950 Pontiac are featured, along with the front bumper from a 1947 Ford



Red and black add a little visual drama to the otherwise utilitarian design, and the hood ornament has been airbrushed to simulate the interior’s wooden walls. Speaking of which, the cabin is just as funky as you would expect.



Rustic-style tweed fabric covers the seats and upper dashboard, and the headliner is made from woven bamboo. The Hawaii Five-0 theme continues with a pair of Tiki masks and two Tiki totems, giving the restomod some tropical flair.



Currently located in California, this one-off milk truck has had the roof chopped as well, 8 inches up front and 11 inches at the rear. The Divco also features 18-gauge sheet metal for all three doors and jambs, and up front, the valance panel has been extended down 6 inches “for a better wedge and slammed effect.”



As for the finishing touch, the Cali license plate reads “47 Divco.” This 1947 model, however, has long stopped delivering milk. A one-off restomod built on an extended van chassis, the Divco “is ready to be enjoyed” according to the selling vendor. Listed for $70,000 or best offer, the build includes a 360-cubic-inch V8 engine and a good ol’ three-speed automatic tranny. Autabuy.com doesn’t mention the engine’s origin or ratings, but chances are we’re dealing with a Chrysler LA with a displacement of 5.9 liters. From ’81 until it was discontinued, the LA360 was used exclusively in trucks and vans.A dual exhaust, vintage air conditioning and heater, four-corner air ride suspension, and taillamps from a 1950 Pontiac are featured, along with the front bumper from a 1947 Ford cab-over-engine workhorse. “Rear fenders have been welded and molded to the body,” and the exterior now wears refrigerator white paint.Red and black add a little visual drama to the otherwise utilitarian design, and the hood ornament has been airbrushed to simulate the interior’s wooden walls. Speaking of which, the cabin is just as funky as you would expect.Rustic-style tweed fabric covers the seats and upper dashboard, and the headliner is made from woven bamboo. The Hawaii Five-0 theme continues with a pair of Tiki masks and two Tiki totems, giving the restomod some tropical flair.Currently located in California, this one-off milk truck has had the roof chopped as well, 8 inches up front and 11 inches at the rear. The Divco also features 18-gauge sheet metal for all three doors and jambs, and up front, the valance panel has been extended down 6 inches “for a better wedge and slammed effect.”As for the finishing touch, the Cali license plate reads “47 Divco.”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.