Mopar Hellephant 426 Supercharged HEMI V8 Available To Order For $29,995

No fewer than $29,995 for the engine, plus $2,265 for the engine kit. That the sort of green dollar bills that Mercedes-Benz asks for the A-Class Sedan in the United States! The question is, how come the Hellephant cost so much? 16 photos



“The reaction when we revealed the Hellephant at SEMA was amazing, and the momentum continued after the show, with close to 1,000 people expressing interest in buying this engine,” commented Steve Beahm, head of parts & service and passenger car brands, FCA - North America. “Power and performance are ingrained in our brand’s DNA.”



Available to order through cratehemi.com, the Hellephant is complemented by products such as the front end accessory drive kit, AC/ expansion kit, exhaust manifold kit, rear sump oil pan kit, and 45-degree oil filter. In other words, Mopar wants a lot of hard-earned cash for the complete Hellephant experience.



Featuring 4.0 inches of stroke and 4.125-inch bore, the all-aluminum engine is complemented by a supercharger “with a high-efficiency rotor set.” The 7.0-liter engine’s name takes inspiration from the 426 HEMI from the 1960s. The original was raced in NASCAR by legends such as Richard Petty in the Plymouth Belvedere.



The engine assembly and kit are designed for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles. Mopar came up with the



1968 Dodge Super Charger to demonstrate the engine at SEMA, flaunting 305- and 315-section tires, a six-speed manual transmission, and Demon-inspired hood scoop.

The Hellcrate is also available to order. The Mopar Pro Shop sells these babies for $15,994 excluding shipping. If your kind of pushrod V8 is the LS series, the Mercury Racing LS7 SB4 7.0 big-block engine retails at $32,995 for 750 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque.