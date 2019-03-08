SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch and ISS Docking in Pictures

Mopar-Built Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941 Remembers Original Willys Jeep in Geneva

One of the most iconic vehicles of World War II, the 1941 Willys Jeep, is being commemorated this week in Geneva with a very special Mopar conversion: the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941. 31 photos



Contrasting the yellow of the body are a selection of elements painted black: the front grille, mud guards, off-road lights, mirror caps, door sill, and fuel filler door. A 2-inch suspension lift kit has been fitted to make the car sit higher on the road.



On the interior, the Mopar tweaks are visible on the black mesh sun bonnet, front grab handles, snorkel, rock rails, and all-weather mats.



All the changes made to the Wrangler Rubicon are street legal, says Jeep, and the 1941 will be available for purchase later this year. You can see how the car looks out in the open, on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show, in the gallery above.



At first, the 1941 will only be available for the Rubicon, but it will later be extended to cover the all Wrangler 2.2-liter diesel versions and the Sport and Sahara trims.



“Mopar doesn’t only mean off-road, but it also injects inner city character into the Jeep range, such as the Wrangler Sahara in urban trim with chrome fuel cap and door sill guards that clearly stand out from the Ocean Blue color body,” promised the carmaker in a statement made earlier this week.



