Mopar-Built Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941 Remembers Original Willys Jeep in Geneva

8 Mar 2019, 9:57 UTC ·
One of the most iconic vehicles of World War II, the 1941 Willys Jeep, is being commemorated this week in Geneva with a very special Mopar conversion: the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941.
The 1941 special model is based on a Rubicon Wrangler and is wearing a Hella Yella yellow paintwork meant to remember “an important year for the Jeep brand.” Sure, the color has nothing in common with the military green used on the cars deployed on the front lines decades ago, but it still looks outstanding.

Contrasting the yellow of the body are a selection of elements painted black: the front grille, mud guards, off-road lights, mirror caps, door sill, and fuel filler door. A 2-inch suspension lift kit has been fitted to make the car sit higher on the road.

On the interior, the Mopar tweaks are visible on the black mesh sun bonnet, front grab handles, snorkel, rock rails, and all-weather mats.

All the changes made to the Wrangler Rubicon are street legal, says Jeep, and the 1941 will be available for purchase later this year. You can see how the car looks out in the open, on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show, in the gallery above.

At first, the 1941 will only be available for the Rubicon, but it will later be extended to cover the all Wrangler 2.2-liter diesel versions and the Sport and Sahara trims.

“Mopar doesn’t only mean off-road, but it also injects inner city character into the Jeep range, such as the Wrangler Sahara in urban trim with chrome fuel cap and door sill guards that clearly stand out from the Ocean Blue color body,” promised the carmaker in a statement made earlier this week.

Pricing for the customization kit was not announced. Full details on the conversion can be found in the document attached below.
