Mopar Gives the Jeep Wrangler JPP Ultimate Dana 44 Axle at SEMA

As per the manufacturer, the JPP Ultimate Dana 44 axles will become available in November. Prices have not yet been announced. But the performance parts division of FCA still had a segment of customers that were left unsatisfied: those buying Jeeps, especially Wranglers. Unfortunately for them, no new super-souped up Wrangler made it on the floor of the show. But a new heavy-duty part did.Working together with off-road specialist Dana, Mopar created a new series of axles for the Wrangler, displayed at SEMA on the Nacho Jeep Wrangler concept which first saw daylight a few months ago.According to Mopar, the axles have been built “strong so hardcore Jeep Wrangler off-roaders can go where others fear to tread,” and will be found in the Mopar catalog under the name JPP Ultimate Dana 44 from later this week.The new axle used Chromoly 4340 axle shafts, thicker quarter-inch steel bracket mounts, thicker 9.5 mm tubes and upgraded 1410 U-Joints. It also allows the off-road car to sit half an inch higher from the ground, and expands the range of gear ratios.But the biggest news for fans is the fact that the axle has been designed in such a way that it can allow the use of other OEM components in a plug-and-play manner.“Performance axles for the all-new Jeep Wrangler are the latest additions to our extensive line of parts and accessories for hardcore off-roaders,” said in a statement Steve Beahm, Mopar executive responsible for parts.“From lift kits to beadlock wheels to LED lights and now performance axles, the Mopar brand has trail enthusiasts covered with more than 200 Jeep Performance Parts.”As per the manufacturer, the JPP Ultimate Dana 44 axles will become available in November. Prices have not yet been announced.

