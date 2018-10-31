1968 Dodge Super Charger Debuts with 1,000 HP Hellephant Crate Engine

Don't you love it when all the pieces of a good story come together? Well, this is what we could say about the 1968 Super Charger that Dodge just dropped at this year's edition of the SEMA show.

We'll start with the body and let you know that the wheelbase has been expanded by around two inches, all in an effort to move the front wheels closer to the nose of the car.



Then we have the extended tracks - note the monstrous widebody take, which helps the car accommodate 305-section tires up front and 315-section rubber at the back.



Oh, and let's not forget the ground clearance. To cope with its newfound extra muscle (more on that below), the vehicle now sits 2.5 inches closer to the road.



The details of the exterior are also a joy and the front end is the one that takes the cake. Instead of the original's rotating headlight scheme, the modern day beast comes with a one-piece grille, so if somebody was to check it out at night, the clean side-to-side look would still be there.



Speaking of the lights, the taillights are fabricated from exhaust tips, which happen to be of the same diameter as the light clusters of the 510 hp



Then again, this Mopar to happens to pack around twice the power. It generous hood, which might come with a Demon scoop, sees the current HEMI engine boosted to 7 liters and working with a monster blower, hence the new name of the big coupe. The supercharged 426, which packs the same displacement as the motor of the original, delivers an Earth-rotating 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of twist.



The unit, which is also available as a crate motor (hooray!), is mated to a six-speed manual coming from the



The now-defunct Viper has also found its way inside the Dodge Super Charger and we're referring to the steering wheel and the seats. A rear seat delete (Demon, anybody?) and a rollcage are also present. Heck, the whole car is a huge present to muscle car aficionados.



