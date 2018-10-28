autoevolution

This 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Looks Like A Shelby Mustang With Four Doors

Blue go-faster stripes over white paint is the hallmark of the Shelby Mustang, ever since the original came out in the 1960s. But Dodge couldn’t care less, introducing Dual Blue, Dual Red, and Dual Silver racing stripes on the Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2019 model year.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and in this regard, the Charger SRT Hellcat looks extremely good in this combination of colors. The go-faster stripes cover both the front and rear of the car, along with the roof and deck lid. Tailored around the NACA duct-hood vent, these stripe options are joined by Dual Carbon and Dual Gunmetal Gray stripes from the 2016 and 2018 model years, translating to five choices in total.

Considering that two stripes add $995 to the retail price of the vehicle, you could say that Dodge doesn’t understand the principles of value for money. In this respect, going aftermarket would be the most sensible thing to do. But on the other hand, who wouldn’t pay Dodge’s price considering that the Charger SRT Hellcat starts at $65,345 without the $1,395 destination charger and $1,751 gas-guzzler tax?

“Exterior stripes, especially when they are a contrasting color, amplify the shape of the hood and highlight how big the air-intake is, all of which combine to truly accentuate the shape of the Charger,“ commented Mark Trostle, head of design for Dodge and SRT. “Our customers love the ability to make their cars unique and with five different stripe colors and an awesome color palette of thirteen colors, they can truly make their Charger their own.”

Even though it doesn’t feature the more potent engine of the Challenger, the Charger in SRT Hellcat flavor still is the world’s quickest, fastest, and most powerful sedan. With an internal combustion engine that is, because the Tesla Model S P100D is much obliged to out-accelerate the Dodge at the drag strip with ridiculous consistency.
