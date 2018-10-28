Front-Engined Porsche 911 V8 Rendering Is Ready to Offend

There are many enthusiasts out there who are still intrigued by the fact that the Porsche 911 keeps its engine at the back, considering this to be the wrong place for the motor.

That's because the 911 we have here keeps its engine up front and it seems like this Porscha packs a monstrous twin-turbo V8 - judging by the looks of the hardware, it wouldn't surprise us if this delivered a four-figure output.



Then again, discussing the hp number of this engine is futile, since we're looking at a rendering. Besides, the virtual contraption has also been gifted with what appears to be an overly solid roll cage, so it can probably take whatever rotten tomatoes anybody is willing to throw at it.



The render comes from



Now, if we are to talk about what happens in the 911 real-world, we need to mention that Porsche is currently testing multiple incarnations of the flat-six machine.



We'll start with the upcoming 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster. Basically a GT3 Cabriolet, this will be the swansong of the 991.2 generation.



And the picture is much bigger than that. To be more precise, the 992 is almost ready to take over and it seems that the 992 Carrera is set to make its debut this fall.



