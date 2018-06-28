2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Updated To 717 HP, Redeye Has 797 HP

Space Nation of Asgardia Gets Its First President

More road-oriented rather than developed exclusively for drag racing, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye leverages Demon technology inside and out. Compared to the Hellcat, the Redeye features a larger supercharger (2.7 liters instead of 2.4), increased boost pressure (14.5 psi instead of 11.6), higher engine speed limit (6,500 rpm versus 6,200), and two dual-stage fuel pumps instead of one.797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque is how the range-topping Challenger rolls, boasting “25 major component upgrades” that include strengthened connecting rods and pistons, as well as improved lubrication. The goodies list continues with the Torque Reserve, Power Chiller, and After-Run Chiller systems, which are joined by the 41-spine half shafts and high-strength steel prop shafts.Available in regular and Widebody configurations, the Hellcat with the Redeye package tops at 203 miles per hour and crossed the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. The Hellcat, by comparison, manages to hit 199 miles per hour on full song and 127 mph as it blitzes the quarter-mile line in 10.9 seconds. If you were wondering, these performance figures apply to the Widebody versions of the car.The Redeye and Hellcat both feature a dual-snorkel hood design that pays homage to the Dart Swinger and Demon from the 1970s. The Hellcat without the Redeye package is also better for 2019, packing 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. Even though the Hellcat is available with a good ol’ six-speed manual , the Redeye is exclusive with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox.Both models feature a larger induction box fed by the dual-snorkel hood, Air Catcher driver-side headlamp, and inlet near the wheel liner. Bilstein three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension, Line Lock, SRT Drive Modes, and SRT Performance Pages are also standard.For more information on the 2019 Challenger , take a look at the release below the following clip.

