Shelby GT500 Super Snake Reintroduced as Limited-Edition Continuation Series

No more than 10 fastback examples with original Ford vehicle identification numbers. That’s how many units of the 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake will be made according to Shelby American, with each example costing upwards of $249,995.

Fifty years later, you could say that Just like the original, the continuation series relies on a big-block V8 with more than 550 horsepower. The 427-cu.in. blunderbuss hiding under the hood comes courtesy of Carroll Shelby Engine Co., and it’s backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The company offers the engine with an aluminum or cast-iron block.And just like the 1967, the Shelby GT500 Super Snake in Continuation flavor is equipped with disc brakes and the famous triple stripes. Ten dash plaques beautified with the signature of former Shelby American employee Don McCain are on the menu as well, as is Carroll Shelby’s signature embroidered on the headrests.McCain and Shelby are the people who brought the Super Snake to life in the first place, transforming a white fastback into a one-off prototype that clocked 170 miles per hour at the San Angelo test track in Texas. Over the years, the Super Snake changed hands many times, eventually selling for $1.3 million the last time around.“We’re fulfilling the dream of Carroll Shelby and Don McCain,” said head honcho Gary Patterson. “Shelby built an engineering study dubbed Super Snake for high-speed tire testing by Goodyear in 1967. When that successful test ended, Shelby American offered it to Mel Burns Ford in So Cal to retail to the public.""Don McCain approached Shelby about doing a limited run of cars," he added. "They carefully studied the idea but sadly, the timing did not work because the car was too expensive. The program never came to fruition, until now.”Fifty years later, you could say that Shelby American is taking care of unfinished business. And what a lucrative business it is considering that the sky is the limit once you go through the options list.