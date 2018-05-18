autoevolution
 

Shelby GT500 Super Snake Reintroduced as Limited-Edition Continuation Series

18 May 2018, 8:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
No more than 10 fastback examples with original Ford vehicle identification numbers. That’s how many units of the 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake will be made according to Shelby American, with each example costing upwards of $249,995.
5 photos
1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation series1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation series1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation series1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake continuation series
Just like the original, the continuation series relies on a big-block V8 with more than 550 horsepower. The 427-cu.in. blunderbuss hiding under the hood comes courtesy of Carroll Shelby Engine Co., and it’s backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The company offers the engine with an aluminum or cast-iron block.

And just like the 1967, the Shelby GT500 Super Snake in Continuation flavor is equipped with disc brakes and the famous triple stripes. Ten dash plaques beautified with the signature of former Shelby American employee Don McCain are on the menu as well, as is Carroll Shelby’s signature embroidered on the headrests.

McCain and Shelby are the people who brought the Super Snake to life in the first place, transforming a white fastback into a one-off prototype that clocked 170 miles per hour at the San Angelo test track in Texas. Over the years, the Super Snake changed hands many times, eventually selling for $1.3 million the last time around.

“We’re fulfilling the dream of Carroll Shelby and Don McCain,” said head honcho Gary Patterson. “Shelby built an engineering study dubbed Super Snake for high-speed tire testing by Goodyear in 1967. When that successful test ended, Shelby American offered it to Mel Burns Ford in So Cal to retail to the public."

"Don McCain approached Shelby about doing a limited run of cars," he added. "They carefully studied the idea but sadly, the timing did not work because the car was too expensive. The program never came to fruition, until now.”

Fifty years later, you could say that Shelby American is taking care of unfinished business. And what a lucrative business it is considering that the sky is the limit once you go through the options list.
1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Continuation Shelby GT500 muscle car shelby American v8 Ford Mustang
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 