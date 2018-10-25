autoevolution

Twin-Turbo 1,400 HP Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 8s Pass

25 Oct 2018, 9:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Ever since the Dodge Demon set wheel in the real world, owners have been struggling to match the 9.65-second quarter-mile time quoted by its maker. We've been told that the cooler fall weather would allow the Mopar king to achieve that status, but the best run to date sits at 9.8 seconds, albeit on drag radials. However, there's another battle for the Demon, one that involves aftermarket goodies.
4 photos
Twin-Turbo Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World RecordTwin-Turbo Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World RecordTwin-Turbo Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World Record
Modded incarnations of the uber-Challenger have been engaged in the race for 8s for a few months now. Until recently, we've seen a few examples that delivered north of 1,000 horsepower, but none of them managed to go below the 9s mark in terms of the 1,320 feet sprint.

Well, the situation has now changed, with a heavily reworked example of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon delivering an 8s run earlier this month. To be more precise, the muscle animal managed to complete the quarter-mile task in 8.816 seconds, with a trap speed of 162.66 mph. The one behind the wheel was NHRA start Leah Pritchett.

The velocity tool has been built by SpeedKore and Gearhead Fabrications and here are the awesome details.

Look under the hood of the car and you'll notice that the supercharger is gone. The blower has been replaced by a pair of 58mm turbos, with these allowing the 6.2-liter HEMI to deliver 1,200 horsepower at the rear wheels, hence the crank hp estimation in the title above. Of course, the output can and will be increased in the future.

Note that the exhaust exits just before the front wheel (left), which means there's no muffler, so, despite the TT application, this thing is seriously loud - you'll also get to listen to it in the videos below.

And it's just as important that the full-size coupe features multiple carbon fiber elements, such as the front end, the fenders, the roof and others. The CF diet has helped the beast lose around 600 lbs, with this currently tipping the scales at about 3,800 lbs.

The first clip below (on the left) brings you a walkaround of the sacrilegious machine, while the second shows Leah putting the car through its paces in the quarter-mile.

Dodge Demon Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Dodge drag racing muscle car
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
DODGE models:
DODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 