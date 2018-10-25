Twin-Turbo 1,400 HP Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 8s Pass

The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7

Ever since the Dodge Demon set wheel in the real world, owners have been struggling to match the 9.65-second quarter-mile time quoted by its maker. We've been told that the cooler fall weather would allow the Mopar king to achieve that status, but the best run to date sits at 9.8 seconds , albeit on drag radials. However, there's another battle for the Demon, one that involves aftermarket goodies. 4 photos



Well, the situation has now changed, with a heavily reworked example of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon delivering an 8s run earlier this month. To be more precise, the muscle animal managed to complete the quarter-mile task in 8.816 seconds, with a trap speed of 162.66 mph. The one behind the wheel was NHRA start Leah Pritchett.



The velocity tool has been built by SpeedKore and Gearhead Fabrications and here are the awesome details.



Look under the hood of the car and you'll notice that the supercharger is gone. The blower has been replaced by a pair of 58mm turbos, with these allowing the 6.2-liter



Note that the exhaust exits just before the front wheel (left), which means there's no muffler, so, despite the TT application, this thing is seriously loud - you'll also get to listen to it in the videos below.



And it's just as important that the full-size coupe features multiple carbon fiber elements, such as the front end, the fenders, the roof and others. The CF diet has helped the beast lose around 600 lbs, with this currently tipping the scales at about 3,800 lbs.



The first clip below (on the left) brings you a walkaround of the sacrilegious machine, while the second shows Leah putting the car through its paces in the quarter-mile.



