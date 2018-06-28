2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Gets Demon Upgrades

Space Nation of Asgardia Gets Its First President

Sales for the 2019 Dodge Charger in all trim levels open later this month, with first deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of the year. The 707-horsepower Hellcat soldiers on as the world’s quickest, fastest, and most powerful sedan, all thanks to the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood. The supercharged engine has 650 pound-feet at its disposal, and as ever, it’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Among the mechanical newities worth highlighting, some of them are Launch Assist, Line Lock, After-Run Chiller, and Torque Reserve Launch Assist uses wheel speed sensors to minimize wheel hop at launch. Line Lock engages the front braking system and leaves the rear free, allowing to burnout the hell out of the rear tires. The After-Run Chiller system keeps cooling the supercharger after the engine is shut off. As for Torque Reserve, this system closes a bypass valve to prefill the supercharger and also manages fuel flow and spark advance to balance engine speed and torque, thus generating a reserve of torque.In addition to the revised grille with dual air inlets, the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat features new instrument panel badging and optional extras such as Brass Monkey 20-inch forged wheels, Alcantara interior package, and Satin Black hood.The 2019 Charger lineup consists of six trims instead of five, as follows: SXT, SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, Hellcat. The SXT AWD is new for 2019, and in addition to the Pentastar V6 with 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque, it comes with an active transfer case and front-axle disconnect. The all-wheel-drive option returns up to 27 mpg highway while the SXT boasts 30 miles per gallon.“Charger is on track to lead the large car segment in the United States for the fifth straight year in 2018, and we intend to keep that string alive by updating the product to deliver the performance and capability that our customers demand,” declared Steve Beahm, head of Dodge , SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat in North America.Sales for the 2019 Dodge Charger in all trim levels open later this month, with first deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of the year.

