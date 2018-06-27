Dodge Demon Drag Races Boosted Honda Civic, Demolition Follows

Those of you who have spent a bit of time around drag strips are well aware of a rather extreme breed that splits opinions like few others - we're talking about boosted Civics, with this four-bangers giving machines with twice the cylinder count or more a hard time. So, what happens when you throw such a Honda at the production car master of the strip, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?

As for the Honda Civic, we're not aware of its mods, but the piece of footage documenting the quarter-mile drag race easily lets one notice the fat front rubber mounted on beadlock wheels and the sheer aural violence of the four-banger occupying the nose of the machine. Oh, and let's not forget the headlight-mounted air intake and the hood-penetrating exhaust.



Note that the racing action described above kicks off at the 1:45 point of the video. This is followed by another race involving a stock Demon and a different pumped-up Civic, so you'll be able to get plenty of kicks. Note that the owner of the second Challenger had seen the first race, which is why he decided to make use of the The David vs. Goliath quarter-mile battle can take multiple forms

Of course, the asnwer depends on the state of the cars and the focus of those who link the steering wheel to the pedals. In this case, the Mopar machine we're talking about comes in factory trim, which means we're dealing with 840 ponies. Note that the owner of the second Challenger had seen the first race, which is why he decided to make use of the Dodge 's Transbrake feature, which sends the muscle to the rear wheels as quickly as possible. If this tale seems a bit familiar, it might be because we've recently talked about a Civic duking it out with the other sensation of the 2018 hooning season, namely the C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. And the result of that match was memorable...