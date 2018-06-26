2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Prototype Reveals Production Design with Artsy Roof

With prototypes of the 992 Porsche Neunelfer having already been spotted in both Carrera and Turbo trim, it's no secret that the 991 generation of the rear-engined machine is approaching its retirement. Of course, with Zuffenhausen being Zuffenhausen, the current 911 has to go out with a bang and we're expecting this to come in the form of the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster.

However, the fresh spyshots we've brought along for today allow us to check out the production roof for the first time - while the previous spyshots showed a makeshift top, the concept was presented with its roof stored - you can find the images of the concept in the second part of the gallery above.



The double bubble rear deck is complemented by the canvas sculpture that is the roof of this prototype and there's no reason to believe that the showroom model's top will be different. The concept's uber-cool retro side mirrors are missing, though.



Keep in mind that while the



Porsche has lest it slide that the posterior of the thing will be occupied by a 9,000 rpm-capable 4.0-liter flat-six, so you can expect the thing to deliver at least 500 hp, as is the case with the GT3 motor. The concept came in six-speed manual trim, while a seven-speed PDK could come as an option.



