Porsche Design Pays Tribute To Automaker’s 70th Anniversary

Even though Ferdinand Porsche founded the company in 1931, the first-ever Porsche was road-certified in 1948. And as a consequence to that, the Stuttgart-based automaker decided to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2018 . Over at Porsche Design, the subsidiary decided to mark the moment with a limited-edition wristwatch. 6 photos



Featuring a titanium casing with a diameter of 42 millimeters, the Swiss automatic clockwork features 38 hours of power reserve and titanium carbide coating. The dial’s black face is beautified by the silhouette of



In homage to the 356, the dial includes the characteristic rings of the classic car’s rev counter. As for the strap of the timepiece, Porsche Design says it’s “been created from the same premium leather as the vehicle’s seats.” On the bottom of the casing you’ll find the number of the watch out of the 1,948-strong production run.



Resistant to water at pressures of up to 10 bars, the watch features 26 jewels and Porsche Design’s icon rotor. With the introduction of the Datetimer 70Y, the 1919 Collection from



Manufactured between 1948 and 1965, the Erwin Komenda-styled 356 used to cost $3,750 back in the day. The soft-top cabriolet body style was that little bit more expensive at $4,250 in the U.S. Approximately 76,000 examples of the Beetle’s sporty brother were manufactured, of which half have survived the passing of time.



In regard to powertrain options, the rear-engined sports car could be had with anything from a 1.1-liter to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer. Coincidence or not, the first version of the 911 also boasts 2.0 liters of boxer-style internal combustion, although Porsche leveled up from four to six cylinders. Enter the 1919 Datetimer 70Y, priced at €2,948. In addition to the watch, Porsche Design throws in a pint-sized 356 Coupe that looks really good for a scale model. “Numerous design features and materials from the legendary 356, the predecessor of the Porsche 911, are given new life in this very special anniversary model.”Featuring a titanium casing with a diameter of 42 millimeters, the Swiss automatic clockwork features 38 hours of power reserve and titanium carbide coating. The dial’s black face is beautified by the silhouette of the 356 , along with the year 1948.In homage to the 356, the dial includes the characteristic rings of the classic car’s rev counter. As for the strap of the timepiece, Porsche Design says it’s “been created from the same premium leather as the vehicle’s seats.” On the bottom of the casing you’ll find the number of the watch out of the 1,948-strong production run.Resistant to water at pressures of up to 10 bars, the watch features 26 jewels and Porsche Design’s icon rotor. With the introduction of the Datetimer 70Y, the 1919 Collection from Porsche Design is currently available in no less than 13 versions.Manufactured between 1948 and 1965, the Erwin Komenda-styled 356 used to cost $3,750 back in the day. The soft-top cabriolet body style was that little bit more expensive at $4,250 in the U.S. Approximately 76,000 examples of the Beetle’s sporty brother were manufactured, of which half have survived the passing of time.In regard to powertrain options, the rear-engined sports car could be had with anything from a 1.1-liter to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer. Coincidence or not, the first version of the 911 also boasts 2.0 liters of boxer-style internal combustion, although Porsche leveled up from four to six cylinders.