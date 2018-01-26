autoevolution
 

1948 Porsche 356 Roadster Meets Mission E in Anniversary Year Photoshoot

26 Jan 2018, 16:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
This year, German manufacturer Porsche will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its first sports car, the 356 Roadster, the great-great-great grandfather (or mother, if you like) of the 911. The official birthday of the 356 is on June 8, but Porsche has a lot planned until then.
3 photos
1948 Porsche 356 Roadster Meets Mission E1948 Porsche 356 Roadster Meets Mission E
First, starting February 3 “The Porsche Effect” exhibition will open at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Back home, in Germany, the first “70 years of the Porsche sports car” exhibition will open from March 20–31, at “DRIVE, the Volkswagen Group Forum” in Berlin.

The Porsche Museum will also be holding its own anniversary celebrations with a comprehensive special exhibition opening on June 9. On the same day, Porsche will be inviting sports car fans to its “Sports Car Together Day” at all of its sites around the world.

The party mood will be at all times high at Porsche until October 13, when the celebration will conclude at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart with the Sound Night.” Until then, the “Festival of Speed” held from July 12–15, at the Goodwood race track in the UK will also celebrate the anniversary, as will the “Rennsport Reunion” in California from September 27–30.

“Tradition is a commitment. Without our tradition and without our core values, we would not be where we are today”, said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

“We plan to uphold the standard of technical excellence set by Ferry Porsche well into the future. Intelligent dynamic mobility has a great future ahead of it.”
The 1948 Porsche 356 Roadster was created by Ferdinand "Ferry" Porsche, the son of the company's founder. It was equipped with a four-cylinder, air-cooled, rear-mounted engine. The very first road-certified 356 entered in a race in Innsbruck where it won its class. In all, including variations, 76,313 units were produced until 1965.
948 Porsche 356 Roadster mission e Porsche anniversary Porsche 911 anniversary
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  