1948 Porsche 356 Roadster Meets Mission E in Anniversary Year Photoshoot

First, starting February 3 “The Porsche Effect” exhibition will open at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Back home, in Germany, the first “70 years of the Porsche sports car” exhibition will open from March 20–31, at “DRIVE, the Volkswagen Group Forum” in Berlin.The Porsche Museum will also be holding its own anniversary celebrations with a comprehensive special exhibition opening on June 9. On the same day, Porsche will be inviting sports car fans to its “Sports Car Together Day” at all of its sites around the world.The party mood will be at all times high at Porsche until October 13, when the celebration will conclude at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart with the Sound Night.” Until then, the “Festival of Speed” held from July 12–15, at the Goodwood race track in the UK will also celebrate the anniversary, as will the “Rennsport Reunion” in California from September 27–30.“Tradition is a commitment. Without our tradition and without our core values, we would not be where we are today”, said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.“We plan to uphold the standard of technical excellence set by Ferry Porsche well into the future. Intelligent dynamic mobility has a great future ahead of it.”The 1948 Porsche 356 Roadster was created by Ferdinand "Ferry" Porsche, the son of the company's founder. It was equipped with a four-cylinder, air-cooled, rear-mounted engine. The very first road-certified 356 entered in a race in Innsbruck where it won its class. In all, including variations, 76,313 units were produced until 1965.