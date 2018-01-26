autoevolution
 

Nardo Grey Ferrari LaFerrari Rendered as The Ultimate Offender

26 Jan 2018, 16:39 UTC
by
There's no guilt in admitting that Ferraris shouldn't just come in one color. And what better way to illustrate this than talk about LaFerraris that are finished in any other shade but red.
In the past, we've shown you shade dissidents such as the green LaF owned by Jamiroquai front man Jay Kay or the Purple example owned by Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, a prince who comes from the Johor region's royal family.

However, we're here to talk about an example of the Ferraru LaFerrari that has been digitally transformed. To be more precise, the 963 hp monster sitting before you has shown up on Instagram in Nardo Grey form.

Sure, this isn't the most elaborate visual transformation, but the sheer idea of a Maranello hallo car being finished in such a hue is enough to capture our attention, hence the introduction of this image.

As Ingolstadt fans among you are well aware, Nardo Grey is a color that comes from the Audi palette. For instance, here's the 2015 RS3 showcasing the shade in its original form.

Interestingly, this hue has traveled outside the four-ringed realm in the past, with some of the sweetest examples coming from the Porsche world.

For instance, we've shown you both a 991.1-generation GT3 RS and a 911 R wearing this color with pride. Oh, and the most recent example of the sort comes from a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we brought to you earlier this week.

Given the Italian automotive producer's firm hand, we wouldn't hold our breath for seeing a Nardo Grey LaFerrari too soon, not even when talking about a mere wrap. As such, crossbreeding fans will probably have to settle for this render.

However, the Internet is no stranger to Ferrari spottings claiming to show Nardo Grey machines and we've brought along a video focusing on an F12 Tour De France as an example.


 

