It was previously believed the 488 GTO would integrate KERS, but from the leaked dealer meeting presentation, Ferrari doesn’t mention anything about kinetic energy recovery. What we do know is, it’s “the most powerful V8 engine in Ferrari history.” An evolution of the twin-turbo V8 in the 488 Challenge and 10 percent lighter than the engine in the 488 GTB, the 3.9-liter V8 gets what Ferrari calls “unique track-like sound.”Reading between the lines, it’s best to expect more than 700 horsepower and heaps of torque from the eight-cylinder plant. By comparison, the 488 GTB churns out 669 horsepower and 760 Nm (561 pound-feet) from 3,000 rpm. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is complemented by 20 percent better aerodynamic efficiency, with additions that include air outlets and rear diffuser inspired by the 488 GTE, itself based on the GT3-spec racecar.Moving on to the next slide, Ferrari promises the “highest utilization of carbon fiber on a range car,” with elements including the front bumper, hood, rear bumper, and rear spoiler. A little bit of weight has been saved with the 20-inch, black-painted wheels as well, which are 40 percent lighter than the standard wheels of the 488 GTB. But that’s not all, no sir!The final slide offers information on the cockpit of the 488 GTO , which is best described as “essential and light.” The front of the dashboard is carbon fiber, as is the center tunnel. In addition to racing seats, aluminum floor panels, and Alcantara, the 488 GTO doesn’t feature a glovebox for the sake of saving weight wherever possible. Colin Chapman approves!As a successor to the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, and 458 Speciale, the 488 GTO definitely ticks all the right boxes. And thanks to stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, more aggressive gearshift strategy, and more direct steering ratio, you can bet the newcomer will be awesome to drive.