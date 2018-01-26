Rolls-Royce Dawn With Forgiato Wheels and Wald Kit Is Japanese Magic

Our unquenchable appetite for custom cars is once again taking us to Japan, where another unique Roll-Royce has popped up. It's a Dawn convertible with a ghostly yet futuristic appearance. We'd like to imagine it would look right at home in Hollywood's version of Ghost in the Shell.

It also seems like people hold onto these cars for far longer there because something like a Murcielago can stand out just as much as the latest V12 model.



The owner of this white Dawn goes by the name of Manabu Goto, and chances are you might have seen his other cars. Besides this one, his latest was a



The Wald International Black Bison kit helps the Dawn stand out even more against the Japanese urban backdrop. At the front, it features a brand new bumper with a much deeper chin spoiler and LED accents.



The side skirts seem similar to what was on the Wraith, which is to be expected, while the back end now sports a diffuser. Ever seen a convertible with a wooden deck and a diffuser? It's like the Queen playing Candy Crush.



