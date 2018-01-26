RENNtech-tuned Mercedes-Benz S 560 Rides On 21” Vossen Wheels

autoevolution
 

The last time Mercedes-Benz sold a car with the 560 badge affixed to the trunk lid, the year was 1991. But for the 2018 model year S-Class, the 560 is back, consisting of a burbly V8.
Introduced as part of the mid-cycle refresh for the W222, the S 560 and Maybach S 560 rely on the wet-sump M176. While it may be the most mainstream member of the M176/M177/M178 engine family, the plant has 469 PS (463 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) to its name.

Coupled to the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, the M176 can thrust the S 560 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds. Not bad at all for a luxobarge that retails at $102,900 and tips the scales at more than 2,100 kilograms (4,630 pounds). But still, the aftermarket begs to differ.

RENNtech, which is a shop specialized in all things Mercedes-Benz, can up the ante to 584 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque with a simple ECU reflash. The gain in output comes at the not-that-high price of $2,740. A blow-off valve adapter for the M176, meanwhile, costs $360.

The demonstration vehicle pictured in the gallery is furthered by a set of 21-inch Vossen wheels with a brushed finish for added visual flair. For an even better stance, the $1,495 hand-held suspension module will do the job nicely. Another $1,680 will get you a carbon fiber deck lid spoiler. Still, this sort of upgrade doesn’t fit the character of the non-AMG S-Class.

Care to guess how much of a difference the ECU reflash makes? 4.25 seconds to 60 mph (96 km/h), the ¼-mile in 12.42 seconds at 117 miles per hour, and a pull from 60 to 130 mph in 11 seconds flat. “Damn good bang for your buck” is a fitting description of what RENNtech cooked up for the S 560.

In related news, the W222 facelift is also available with the first inline-6 Mercedes-Benz has offered in a long, long time. And it's a peach of an engine the M256, which in comparison to the M276 V6, sounds a lot better.
