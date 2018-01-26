autoevolution
 

Teaser: Here's the First 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Official Photo

26 Jan 2018, 9:33 UTC ·
by
Already shown several times, even entirely without camouflage, by car paparazzi, the new generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class showed on Friday its first official close up, in preparation for the world premiere in Amsterdam on 2 February 2018.
“This year, the new A-Class as a harbinger of the new compact car generation will replace a bestseller that has decisively contributed to a more youthful brand image for Mercedes-Benz. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class retains its youthful and dynamic character, yet it is also more grown up and comfortable than ever. It completely redefines modern luxury in the compact class, and revolutionizes interior design,” Mercedes-Benz says in a statement.

There no official information regarding the engines the Germans will mount under the hood of the new A-Class. Mercedes-Benz will continue its collaboration with Renault, however, when it comes to powerplants, so, for the diesel version, we will probably get the French 1.6-liter instead of the old 1.5 dCi.

The gasoline engine offer will consist of two displacement, a brand new 2.0-liter, and a 1.3-liter developed in collaboration with Renault-Nissan. There will be two Mercedes-AMG versions this time, an A35 and an A45. The former will be powered by a 2.0-liter mild hybrid, while the 2.0-liter version of the A45 will crank out some 400 hp.

As for the design, the model has already been photographed in civilian clothes and it also officially presented the interior, with the manufacturer calling it “a revolution.”

“The interior of the A-Class is a completely new departure, and revolutionizes the compact class from the inside with a new feeling of spaciousness,” promises Mercedes-Benz. “The unique architecture is particularly marked by the avant-garde design of the dashboard.”

For the first time in history, Mercedes-Benz will feature a touchscreen as part of the infotainment system it calls MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience. MBUX includes high-resolution Widescreen Cockpit, navigation display with augmented reality technology and intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition.
