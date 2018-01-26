2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic, Looks Massive

While 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class customers still have to wait before taking delivery of their road tanks, the first all-new Gelandewagen since the 1979 original can already be seen on the street.

As figure fans among you know by now, the generation change has seen the maximum wading depth of the



Many purists have complained about the front suspension of the



Sure, the IFS (Independent Front Suspension) setup isn't as capable when the terrain gets rough. But this offers a massive benefit in terms of handling, with secondary assets involving areas such as fuel efficiency. However, you should know that the 2019 model actually offers more wheel travel up front, so those purists we mentioned above should at least wait for the first reviews until drawing a conclusion.



As for the rear suspension, this has maintained its solid axle setup, but has gone from a three-link to a five-link layout. Once again, the wheel travel has been boosted.



Oh, and let's not forget the ground clearance has been increased - we're looking at 9.5 inches at the back and 10.6 inches up front.



Then we have the ladder chassis, three lockable diffs and two-speed transfer case (think: low gear), so we can't wait to see the new G Wagon punishing its capable tires on rugged land.



