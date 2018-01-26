autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic, Looks Massive

26 Jan 2018, 11:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class customers still have to wait before taking delivery of their road tanks, the first all-new Gelandewagen since the 1979 original can already be seen on the street.
7 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in German Traffic
We are, of course, talking about manufacturer cars, with the vehicles seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showing the massive stance of the new G-Class in German traffic.Cool, but about the offroading bits?
As figure fans among you know by now, the generation change has seen the maximum wading depth of the G-Class jumping from 23.7 to 27.6 inches. While this was possible thanks to a secondary air intake mounted at headlamp level (this can be considered a hidden snorkel), one can't help but wonder about the mechanical changes that can support this boost.

Many purists have complained about the front suspension of the 2019 G-Class switching from a rigid front axle to an independent setup. However, given the six-figure price tag of the Gelandewagen, this change is all about priorities.

Sure, the IFS (Independent Front Suspension) setup isn't as capable when the terrain gets rough. But this offers a massive benefit in terms of handling, with secondary assets involving areas such as fuel efficiency. However, you should know that the 2019 model actually offers more wheel travel up front, so those purists we mentioned above should at least wait for the first reviews until drawing a conclusion.

As for the rear suspension, this has maintained its solid axle setup, but has gone from a three-link to a five-link layout. Once again, the wheel travel has been boosted.

Oh, and let's not forget the ground clearance has been increased - we're looking at 9.5 inches at the back and 10.6 inches up front.

Then we have the ladder chassis, three lockable diffs and two-speed transfer case (think: low gear), so we can't wait to see the new G Wagon punishing its capable tires on rugged land.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mercedes-Benz SUV G-Class mercedes-Benz G-Class
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  