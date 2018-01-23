autoevolution
 

Mercedes CLS Production Start Signals The Beginning of a Third Generation

23 Jan 2018, 15:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
The all-new Mercedes CLS four-door coupe might mark controversial design and powertrain changes, but it's still a hugely successful car for the German brand. As such, the start of production at the Sindelfingen factory is probably reason for celebration.
24 photos
Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53Mercedes-AMG CLS 53
Mercedes takes things slowly, but sticks to the schedule. The CLS III was under development for so long that we literally heard dozens of rumors. After being shown last year at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, this bad boy is now in production and getting ready to ship out across the world.

Here's a shot of the first few examples rolling off the assembly line. The gentlemen are Michael Bauer (left) and Ergun Lümali, Chairman of the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen Works Council (right). They look like just the kind of people to buy the new CLS. Do they get employee discounts?

“The Sindelfingen team has once again demonstrated its motivation and many years of experience in the successful start-up of the new CLS. The start-up of the third generation of the vehicle in series production shows the flexibility that characterizes our production at the Sindelfingen plant", Michael Bauer says.

Proving once again that Mercedes should have called it the CLE, the CLS is made on the same assembly line as the E-Class sedan and the E-Class T-model. While there's an E63 with a big V8 engine, the CLS stops at its Mercedes-AMG 53 flavor, powered by a tweaked version of the inline-6 found in regular models.

The original CLS, which was launched back in 2004, was based on the W211 E-Class and also rolled off the Sindelfingen line. It was also made from SKDs in Toluca, Mexico. For the record, Mercedes only sells a few tens of thousands of these a year. And we think the model is being continued simply because so many people think it's the coolest Benz around town. But that couldn't stop the CLS Shooting Brake from being discontinued.
2019 CLS-CLass production start Mercedes-Benz 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Mercedes-Benz CLS
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  