2020 Lamborghini Aventador Successor To Use V12 Engine And Electrification

23 Jan 2018, 15:27 UTC ·
by
Looking at the Aventador S and comparing it to the modern roster of supercars of this caliber, it’s hard to escape the fact Lamborghini is playing it old-school. The flagship of the range is heavy, powered by a naturally aspirated engine, and the seven-speed transmission is a single-clutch semi-automatic box that shifts in 50 milliseconds or thereabout.
Whichever way you look at the Aventador S, beyond the carbon ceramic brakes and four-wheel steering, it’s a dinosaur of the supercar genre. It’s an exciting dinosaur, through and through, but something has to chance if Lamborghini wants the next-generation model to hold its own against the likes of Ferrari and McLaren, with both of them at the top of their game.

The necessity of a replacement has more to do than that. When did Lamborghini introduce the Aventador as the successor of the Murcielago? It was February 2011, which makes this fellow here is seven years old. As for the heir-apparent, expect the next generation to arrive in 2020 or even later.

At least one more variant of the Aventador will go official until Lamborghini takes the veils off the newcomer, and that is the tentatively called Performante. The name comes from the Huracan Performante-like exhaust setup and aerodynamic trickery, which should help the Aventador battle with the best Ferrari and McLaren have to offer.

Speaking to research & development director Maurizio Reggiani, Motor Authority found out two things about the Aventador’s replacement. For starters, the high-revving and free-breathing V12 is here to stay. On the flip side, it will be augmented by some sort of electrification. A solution that made the rounds recently is an electrically-driven front axle, be it by one or two electric motors, which translates to all-wheel-drive traction.

Probably the biggest challenge Lamborghini has ahead is weight. At 1,575 kilograms, the Aventador S is heavy compared to the competition despite the fact it uses a carbon-fiber monocoque.
