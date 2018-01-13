17-Year-Old Sets Lamborghini Huracan Performante 1/4-Mile Record with 10.5s Pass

autoevolution
 

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante might have started reaching its owners late last year, but drivers of the naturally aspirated bull haven't extracted the full performance of the mid-engine machine yet, at least not when it comes to the drag strip - keep in mind that the track might of the Performante has been fully exploited by its maker, who set a Nurburgring lap record of 6:52 (this has previously been grabbed by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with its 6:47 chronograph number).
As such, the quarter-mile world record for the Lamborghini Huracan Performante has recently fallen, with the aficionado behind the wheel being just 17 years old.

The adventure took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway. As for the numbers delivered by the 640 hp mid-engined animal, this completed the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.53s at 134.4 mph.

An adventure - this is how the whole shenanigan must've felt for the teenager, since the said trip was his first experience at the drag strip. His father was present, teaching the youngster the ways of the Christmas Tree.

Nevertheless, we're expecting the Huracan Performante sprinting adventures to go even further. Now, the question that sits on drag racers' lips has to do with whether the extra muscle of the Performante (think 640 hp and 443 lb-ft/600 Nm vs 610 hp and 413 lb-ft/560 Nm) can outweigh the extra drag created by the more aggressive aero package of the special.

And since the newcomer packs active aerodynamics, we could see it one-upping the standard car. Nevertheless, until we get to find our which of the two is better at the quarter-mile sprint, we'll remind you that the record for the stock LP610-4 model sits at 10.4 seconds. And those of you willing to compare the two runs can find the "normal" version's stunt in the second piece of footage below (the video on the right).

