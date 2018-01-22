The New Kia Forte Is Way Better Than a Lamborghini Aventador

It's not like an online shopper looking for a family compact sedan is suddenly going to say: "I know, I'll just sell the house and buy a Lamborghini instead."
Is there even a video game that allows you to race them on the same digital streets? Probably not, which is exactly why this ad from Kia is such a funny eye-opener.
To be more precise, we're dealing with the Aventador Roadster
version. And that removable top can cost about as much as the Kia.
Don't expect this comparison to include any drag races between the two cars. As the narrator puts it, the Lamborghini is only for "those sorts of people." With just a few tongue in cheek jokes, the Lamborghini is made to look slightly pointless and obsolete. I mean, what luxury car costing nearly half a million doesn't come with a touchscreen?
Supercars aren't practical, especially when you have to carry live plants, golf bags, and groceries. The Forte positively destroys the Aventador as a daily drive. Sure, the V12 Italian machine is way faster, but Kia who care about that need to grow up.
By comparison, the new Forte delivers only 147 hp from its 2-liter four-cylinder, which is hooked up to a CVT
. Honestly, this feels like comparing a pencil sharpener with a bazooka, not two cars.
Brilliant work, guys! We also have to point out that it's one of the rare care ads where they talk about it real features. Normally, the advertisement agencies try to sell the lifestyle, but Kia's most popular sedan already has its target audience.
"But for $400,000 less let's say you can buy a Forte... and a small villa in Italy." Yeah, except if you have that kind of money, you probably own the villa beforehand.