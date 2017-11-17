2019 Lamborghini Huracan Expected To Get Rear-Wheel Steering

Car & Driver
expects the Huracan to adopt the Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering ushered in by the Aventador S. Shortened to LRS, the system makes angle adjustments in as little as five milliseconds with the help of two actuators. This, in turn, ensures more confidence in the car in high-speed corners and superior maneuverability in town and at low speeds.
The publication makes a case for “a 48-volt electrical subsystem similar to those in the Audi SQ7 and Bentley Bentayga”
that runs at the same time with the 12-volt system. The Aventador S doesn’t feature this technology, but the soon-to-be-revealed Urus
does, with the 48-volt subsystem helping the SUV
corner as flat as possible with the help of adaptive anti-roll bars.
If that sound undoable for the Huracan, then it’s wishful thinking the 48-volt subsystem would help Lamborghini wring out more ponies from the 5.2-liter V10. The free-breathing plant is derived from the 5.0-liter V10 introduced in 2003 by the bygone Gallardo. As if it wasn’t obvious enough, the 8,500-rpm
ten-cylinder tower-of-power is long past its prime.
An older report on the future of Lamborghini argues that the Huracan will gain as many as seven new variants. As per Automobile Magazine
, these are the Speedster, Barchetta, Targa, Superveloce, Superleggera, GT3 Stradale, and Safari. As the name implies, the latter is imagined with all-terrain capability and plastic cladding.
On that note, Lamborghini is controlled by Audi, and Audi doesn’t see large-displacement engines capable of surviving the years to come. To this effect, the successors of the Huracan and Audi R8 could swap the V10 for a force-fed V8
.