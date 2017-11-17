autoevolution
 

2019 Lamborghini Huracan Expected To Get Rear-Wheel Steering

17 Nov 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
With the introduction of the Urus on December 4, the Huracan will become the oldest Lamborghini in the lineup considering the Aventador was refreshed for 2017. In production since 2014, the V10-powered model should be updated in late 2018 for MY 2019, bringing notable changes.
16 photos
Lamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan Performante interiorLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan Performante interiorLamborghini Huracan PerformanteLamborghini Huracan Performante

Car & Driver expects the Huracan to adopt the Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering ushered in by the Aventador S. Shortened to LRS, the system makes angle adjustments in as little as five milliseconds with the help of two actuators. This, in turn, ensures more confidence in the car in high-speed corners and superior maneuverability in town and at low speeds.

The publication makes a case for “a 48-volt electrical subsystem similar to those in the Audi SQ7 and Bentley Bentayga” that runs at the same time with the 12-volt system. The Aventador S doesn’t feature this technology, but the soon-to-be-revealed Urus does, with the 48-volt subsystem helping the SUV corner as flat as possible with the help of adaptive anti-roll bars.

If that sound undoable for the Huracan, then it’s wishful thinking the 48-volt subsystem would help Lamborghini wring out more ponies from the 5.2-liter V10. The free-breathing plant is derived from the 5.0-liter V10 introduced in 2003 by the bygone Gallardo. As if it wasn’t obvious enough, the 8,500-rpm ten-cylinder tower-of-power is long past its prime.

An older report on the future of Lamborghini argues that the Huracan will gain as many as seven new variants. As per Automobile Magazine, these are the Speedster, Barchetta, Targa, Superveloce, Superleggera, GT3 Stradale, and Safari. As the name implies, the latter is imagined with all-terrain capability and plastic cladding.

On that note, Lamborghini is controlled by Audi, and Audi doesn’t see large-displacement engines capable of surviving the years to come. To this effect, the successors of the Huracan and Audi R8 could swap the V10 for a force-fed V8.

Editor's note:

Lamborghini Huracan Performante pictured.
lamborghini Huracan V10 Lamborghini supercar 2019 Lamborghini Huracan facelift rumors
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  