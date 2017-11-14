Lamborghini Urus Has a Neve (Snow) Driving Mode and It Drifts

autoevolution
14 Nov 2017, 18:33 UTC
Anybody who's been inside a present-day Lamborghini is familiar with the three driving modes of such a Raging Bull, namely Strada, Sport and Corsa. Well, the Urus, being an offroad-ready behemoth, comes with just as many modes for when things get rough under the wheels.
We're talking about Sabbia (here's the dune play that can result from using this), Terra (we're expecting this to be reserved for the "classic" offroading) and, of course, Neve. The latter stands for the high-riding Lambo's snow mode and also makes for the topic of the SUV's latest teaser, which the Italian automotive producer has just dropped online.

We're expecting the Urus to use the short-wheelbase version of the MLB Evo platform used by Volkswagen Group SUVs, as opposed to the long-wheelbase version of the architecture, which serves the Bentley Bentayga and the Audi Q7.

The motivation of the Italian crossover also has to do with Zuffenhausen. And that's because we're talking about a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that delivers 550 hp under the hood of the 2018 Panamera and 2019 Cayenne.

Nevertheless, with Sant'Agata Bolognese having already confirmed that the Urus' V8 will churn out 650 hp.

While the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) incarnation of the Urus is scheduled to make its debut on December 4, 2017, we'll also see the Lambo going hybrid by late 2019.

Speaking of which, the successor of the LM002 is set to double the automaker's production to 7,000 units per year, with the move set to take place by 2019.

And since we know that Lamborghini now adores Nurburgring production vehicle records, we could see the new Porsche Cayenne steering clear of taking back its SUV Ring crown from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (the Alfa is a 7:51.7 car). Instead, the Lamborghini Urus could be the one bringing the crossover record back in the hands of the Volkswagen Group.

