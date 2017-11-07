Self-Repairing Lamborghini Terzo Millennio EV Concept Bets on Supercapacitors

It's not every day that Lamborghini unveils a concept car, but when it does, you can definitely bet that it's something completely out of the ordinary.

19 photos



Also



In fact, the two entities joined up back in 2016, intending “to write an important page in the future of super sports cars for the third millennium,” and the Terzo Millennio (Third Millenium in Italian) is the first fruit of their cooperation.



While Lamborghini doesn't explicitly say that the concept car is fully electric, it does imply that thanks to the expertise of two laboratories at MIT, one led by Prof. Mircea Dinca and the other by Prof. Anastasion John Hart. Dinca is in charge of the Department of Chemistry and the so-called “Mechanosynthesis Group” at MIT, while John Hart is leading the Department of Mechanical engineering.



Each wheel is powered by an integrated electric motor, making the car all-wheel-drive and infused with torque vectoring right from the get-go.



“The new Lamborghini collaboration allows us to be ambitious and think outside the box in designing new materials that answer energy storage challenges for the demands of an electric sport vehicle. We look forward to teaming up with their engineers and work on this exciting project.” Prof. Mircea Dinca said.



As it happens, the Terzo Millennio doesn't use your average, run-of-the-mill, Li-Ion batteries, but a new type of supercapacitors. If that's not weird enough, John Hart's department is in charge of creating a vehicle body shell also acts as an accumulator for energy storage.



In other word's, the car's own body is the battery, which in theory sounds somewhat dangerous. To counteract the resulting danger, the Terzo Millennio will apparently have a self-repairing exterior structure thanks to “micro-channels filled with healing chemistries.” Made in cooperation with the bright minds at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio aim to completely rewrite the rulebook.Also previewing a futuristic Aventador replacement , the concept car is a study and it's not wearing its final form since it's part of a multi-year collaboration between Lamborghini and MIT.In fact, the two entities joined up back in 2016, intending “to write an important page in the future of super sports cars for the third millennium,” and the Terzo Millennio (Third Millenium in Italian) is the first fruit of their cooperation.While Lamborghini doesn't explicitly say that the concept car is fully electric, it does imply that thanks to the expertise of two laboratories at MIT, one led by Prof. Mircea Dinca and the other by Prof. Anastasion John Hart. Dinca is in charge of the Department of Chemistry and the so-called “Mechanosynthesis Group” at MIT, while John Hart is leading the Department of Mechanical engineering.Each wheel is powered by an integrated electric motor, making the car all-wheel-drive and infused with torque vectoring right from the get-go.“The new Lamborghini collaboration allows us to be ambitious and think outside the box in designing new materials that answer energy storage challenges for the demands of an electric sport vehicle. We look forward to teaming up with their engineers and work on this exciting project.” Prof. Mircea Dinca said.As it happens, the Terzo Millennio doesn't use your average, run-of-the-mill, Li-Ion batteries, but a new type of supercapacitors. If that's not weird enough, John Hart's department is in charge of creating a vehicle body shell also acts as an accumulator for energy storage.In other word's, the car's own body is the battery, which in theory sounds somewhat dangerous. To counteract the resulting danger, the Terzo Millennio will apparently have a self-repairing exterior structure thanks to “micro-channels filled with healing chemistries.”