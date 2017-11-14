autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

All-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-Liter

14 Nov 2017, 19:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After the big motor show debut of the second-generation Dacia Duster in Frankfurt, we now have a new Renault version for South America, soon to be joined by Asia, Russia and the Ukraine.
11 photos
All-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-LiterAll-New Renault Duster Debuts With 145 HP 2-Liter
Not surprisingly, it looks pretty much the same as the Dacia version. The big difference is, of course, a new front grille which copies the design seen on the Koleos and Espace, as well as Renault's trucks. It swoops down at the bottom to create room for the taller diamond logo.

But we kind of like the Dacia Duster more because its grille is a uniform slab with Range Rover-like accents, which is the way to go for an SUV. In fact, the photos you see are Photoshopped versions of the ones released by Dacia a few months ago.

The bumper and hood had to be tweaked for the new badge and fascia, but the overall design has stayed the same. Though we don't have the complete specs for this Renault crossover, we suspect that the suspension has also been raised by about 20mm to cope with rougher roads.

A few changes have been made inside as well. For example, the three round air vents have been replaced by two more traditional-looking ones with an octagonal shape. There's also a different steering wheel that looks like something Nissan developed for the Terrano.

As we expected, the South American market continues to offer a 2-liter engine, though the output has increased to 145 HP when running on ethanol. This can be specified in both 4x4 and 4x2 configurations.

The base Renault Duster engine remains the 1.6-liter SCe four-cylinder, which can be coupled to a CVT gearbox. European models, meanwhile, are now combining a more efficient 1.2 turbo and twin-clutch EDC.

Some markets will offer the French-badged crossover with the 1.5-liter dCI, rated at either 90 to 110 HP.
Renault Duster 2018 Renault Duster Duster
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
RENAULT models:
RENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT Clio EstateRENAULT Clio Estate CompactAll RENAULT models  