autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 Lamborghini Urus Shows Porsche 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 In Latest Teaser

13 Nov 2017, 14:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Described by Lamborghini as the sportiest SUV of them all, the Urus has big shoes to fill. Not only does it have to prove itself off the beaten track as the rightful successor of the LM002, but the incoming Lamborghini Urus is key to doubling production to 7,000 vehicles per year by 2019.
22 photos
Lamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUV2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant
The latest teaser for the “Super SUV” sees chief project managemet officer Matteo Ortenzi drop two clues about the Urus, including the automaker’s commercial expectation for the high-riding brawler. “The Urus was the trigger for a change in the mentality within the company,” he says, thus suggesting that the days of low-volume production are over.

As for the biggest difficulty Matteo’s team had during the development process, that would be “maintaing the Lamborghini spirit.” Reading between the lines, the wording indicates two things. First and foremost, it wasn’t easy to adapt the MLB Evo platform of the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga to suit the Lamborghini Urus. And secondly, Matteo refers to the performance anyone would expect from a full-blooded Lamborghini.

To this effect, the Urus comes with the Porsche-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. In the second-generation Panamera, the 3,996-cc engine develops 550 PS (542 hp) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) in the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. There’s room for improvement, however, with the Urus confirmed to deliver 650 ponies if not more from its eight-cylinder lump.

On that note, the teaser shows the V8 fit snuggly into the engine bay. Then there's the big question: how will Lamborghini find the space needed by the V8-powered plug-in hybrid powertrain confirmed to go into production in 2019? Considering that Lamborghini is responsible for the fastest production car to lap the ‘Ring, the engineers will find a way to pull it off.

On a related note, the successor of the Huracan will be hybridized in one way or another. And if the rumor mill is to be believed, the Nuova E-Spada is coming as a plug-in hybrid 2+2 coupe riding on the Panamera’s MSB platform.

2018 Lamborghini Urus v8 Lamborghini Urus turbo Lamborghini SUV teaser
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  