Bugatti Atlantic Reportedly Coming Back As MSB-based Plug-In Hybrid 2+2 Coupe

13 Nov 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
In the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen got that electrification is key to the group’s survival in the decade to come. To this effect, Porsche offers high-performance plug-in hybrid models such as the 680-horsepower Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The Mission E is the next big thing Porsche has in the pipeline, an all-electric sedan that’ll ride on the J1 platform. Bentley is expected to use the J1 for the Barnato sports car, and Audi is in on the action as well with the e-tron GT. But as emission standards get increasingly more stringent, the Volkswagen Group looks to green-ify Lamborghini and Bugatti as well.

Head honchos of both companies confirmed that electrification is not an “if” but a “must” for Lamborghini and Bugatti, though Automobile Mag has an interesting take on the electrified future. Until now, it was believed that Bugatti intends to hybridize the successor of the Chiron. In a similar fashion, Lamborghini intends to hybridize the successor of the Huracan.

Automobile Mag, however, claims that Bugatti will introduce a second model line in the guise of the Atlantic. Lamborghini, for its part, is reportedly working on the Nuova E-Spada. According to the cited publication, “both models are short-wheelbase evolutions of the 680-hp Panamera Turbo S plug-in hybrid,” meaning that both newcomers ride on the MSB platform.

The publication also makes the case of a “striking 2+2 coupé” that “would probably sell in larger numbers if marketed as Porsche 929.” And if you’re up to date with what’s cooking in the automotive industry, Porsche’s engineers have been caught testing a shorter version of the Panamera. Despite the photographic evidence and the ever-shouty rumor mill, Porsche refused to confirm if there’s a 928 successor in the offing.

All in all, the 929-Atlantic-Nuova E-Spada trio should be taken with a sizeable pinch of salt. The Volkswagen Group may be the world’s greatest automaker, but at the end of the day, research & development funds are limited.

Editor's note:

MSB-based Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo pictured.
