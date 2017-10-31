autoevolution
 

Hybridization Is Inevitable For Lamborghini's Huracan Successor

Remember the Asterion LPI 910-4, the concept premiered at the 2014 Paris Motor Show? As it happens, it’s more than just Lamborghini’s first hybrid car. In hindsight, it serves as a preview of what the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese is up to in the long run, starting with the plug-in hybrid Urus model.
Following the ICE-only Urus, which will debut on December 4, the so-called “Super SUV” will usher in a plug-in hybrid powertrain related to that of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. But that’s just the start of Lamborghini’s hybridization efforts, which will be furthered by the successor of the Huracan.

According to Autocar, the mid-engine supercar that will replace the Huracan will be launched in 2022. The publication had a chat with head honcho Stefano Domenicali, who made it crystal clear that hybrid technology is utmost necessary to keep the baby Lamborghini relevant, competitive, and green. Indeed, eco-friendliness is also important considering emissions standards are getting more and more difficult with every passing year, all across the world.

“The Huracan – that car will need hybridization. Hybridization is the answer, not electric,” declared the former team principal of the Ferrari Formula 1 team. Domenicali also confirmed the Aventador’s replacement will soldier on with a V12 of the naturally aspirated type. Scheduled to launch before the next-generation Huracan, the successor of the Aventador might arrive as early as 2020.

On the flip side, there’s talk within the Volkswagen Group to phase out big engines such as the 6.0-liter W12 and 5.2-liter V10. Audi is pushing for the V8 as the top dog in the lineup, and if the higher-ups see no business case with displacements larger than 4.0 liters and configurations of more than eight cylinders, then you can kiss the W12 and V10 farewell during the 2020s, probably the latter part of the decade.

On an ending note, Lamborghini is on the right track, albeit not the most righteous of tracks according to purists. The automaker has plenty of R&D to do to optimize the gasoline-electric powertrain in both the Urus and Huracan’s successor. But with a little effort, Lamborghini could pull this off, convincing diehards of the benefit.
