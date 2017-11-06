autoevolution
 

YouTube Fight: 800 HP Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races McLaren 720S

Nowadays, you can't say "McLaren 720S" without "adding" drag racing, with the fresh owners of the Macca having developed a serious fetish for engaging in sprinting battles. And the latest feat of the sort saw the Woking animal duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan Performante that had been taken down the forced induction route.
The said Huracan features a VF Engineering supercharger kit. You know, the package that allows the stock engine to jump to 800 horses (here's a Matt Farah-delivered review of the package).

As for the Macca we have here, the thing comes in factory stock trim, which means we're dealing with around 770 hp at the crank - as the dyno runs have shown, the 720 hp official output of the British animal is a massive understatement.

Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that the 720S is friendlier to the scales compared to the Huracan, even without the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine packing a blower.

Those of you who spend time on the automotive side of YouTube should be familiar to this Raging Bull, since we're talking about the supercar owned by Parker of Vehicle Virgins.

The two mid-engined delights duked it out in the desert and yet there one thing missing from their battle. You see, the two kicked things off with a standing start, planning to move on to a rolling one.

However, during the first races, the Lambo kept losing power due to its tank being almost empty (somebody seemed determined to reduce that weight difference). Well, once the issue was solved, the velocity beasts jumped straight to rolling start races.

Regardless, those of you who aim to see the McLaren 720S fighting a Porsche 911 GT2 RS that had been dialed all the way to 1,300 hp should stay tuned, since we'll return with this adventure later today.

