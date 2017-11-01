autoevolution
 

V10 Overload: Lamborghini Huracan Performante vs. Standard Huracan Drag Race

Yesterday, we brought you the world's first twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan Peformante, with the Underground Racing-developed Bull obviously being aimed at the world of drag racing. And we are now back on the topic, since we want to show you the velocity difference between a Huracan Performante and a standard Huracan, if we may call the latter so.
Both incarnations of the V10 Italian exotic we have here are 100 percent stock, which means we're mainly looking at the difference made by the 30 hp bump of the Performante (think: 640 vs. 610 ponnies).

Sure, the Nurburgring-taming version of the Huracan (6:52, remember?) does come with more aggressive aero, but since we're talking about active hardware, the profile shouldn't take that much of a toll on the supercar's high-speed abilities.

Of course, when you're gifting the world wide web with such a velocity brawl, you'll want the conclusion to be entirely relevant. And this is why the pair of Huracans duked it out in four separate races. Thus, the Raging Bulls got to use both standing and rolling take-offs.

As you'll notice during the second run, kicking things off in a balanced manner when going for a rolling start can be extremely difficult.

However, none of the battles involved the use of the Launch Control feature. And while we're sure that such a shenanigan wouldn't have changed the outcome, the added show would've been welcome (the Internet is always greedy when it comes to hooning).

Now, as you'll get to see in the first and final frames of the video depicting the races, this is just the first in a series of battles that will see the Huracan Performante being put to the test.

We're particularly curious to see how the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine compares to the McLaren 720S, with the latter having already earned the "supercar that never lost a drag race" status on social media.

