McLaren 720S Drag Races Nissan GT-R in the 1/2-Mile, Hits 171 MPH

4 Nov 2017
by
It's no secret that the Mclaren 720S has earned the nickname of the supercar that hasn't lost a drag race. And a recent half-mile event that welcomed the Woking animal only came to confirm this.
The 720S took part in the Shift Sector drag racing event, which was held in California, with the Macca delivering on its velocity promises.

To be more precise, the British missile duked it out with a Nissan GT-R and, at the end of the run, the McLaren's trap speed sat at 171.03 mph.

Admittedly, Godzilla didn't give up without a fight - as you'll get to see in the footage at the bottom of the page, the velocity difference between the two almost ruined the said status of the McLaren 720S.

Of course, given the performance of the GT-R, we're expecting the Nissan to have been taken down the aftermarket path. After all, with the Japanese supercar now being a decade old, the aftermarket has had enough time to turn this into one of the most vicious drag racing platforms out there.

If you happen to check out the footage of the race and get a deja-vu feeling, it's probably thanks to the fact that you've already seen this Macca doing its thing at the said Californian event.

We'll remind that the 720S duked it out with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK. Sure, the naturally aspirated 500 hp Zuffenahusen machine is in a different league and yet seeing the battle between the two was nothing short of delicious.

Returning to the McLaren 720S, we'll remind you that one hidden ingredient of this British recipe has to do with the massively understated official output of the thing.

As the dyno runs have shown, the actual crankshaft output of the McLaren 720S sits some 50 hp above the 720 hp figure announced by the automaker.


 

The #arobahn #mclaren720s doing what she does best at #shiftsector last weekend. My personal best 1/2 mile trap speed there was 171

A post shared by arōbahn (@arobahn03) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

