Who would've thought that Parker Nirenstein's sister is a huge Lamborghini Fan? As it turns out, Madison, the Vehicle Virgins guy's sis, has a thing for Raging Bulls, so it was only natural that the vlogger let her drive his Huracan.

She may not be amused with me but I was sure happy we won the novice pleasure and the amateur pleasure on all cards dÆ

In fact, let's not get over that "natural" bit so quickly. After all, Madison had never driven a Sant'Agata Bolognese machine before, while last time Parker's Lamborghini keys landed in another driver's hands, his Gallardo got crashed (we added the clip talking about the accident below the Huracan video).As you'll find out in the footage that resulted from the adventure, the girl has a bit of a drag racing career going on, which is why it was only a matter of time until the Huracan hostilities escalated to Launch Control (the Italian carmaker calls this Thrust Mode) level.With the Nirrenstein people switching seats during the video, one ingredient you need to pay attention to is the fear factor. Just look for the amount of time the passenger's hand spends on the door handle and you'll understand.Luckily, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber on the 610 hp machine is fresh, so grip issues aren't a part of this adventure.Madison will be spending more car time with her brother in the near future, as Parker explains in the video. However, if you want to know more about her without having to wait for more Vehicle Virgins footage, you can check out a few photos from her Instagram account, which we added below.It turns out she also collects horse riding trophies and, to stick to the automotive realm, we'll mention that she drives a BMW 330i Convertible.Oh, and there's one more thing we need to mention - unfortunately for all you social media romantics out there, Madison seems to be taken...