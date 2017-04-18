1,500 HP Twin-Turbo Viper Pulls 8s Quarter-Mile Runs without Even Trying

Now that the Challenger SRT Demon is prepared to push the Viper off the Dodge halo car seat (the V10 monster's production ceases on August 31), the time has come to zoom in on a Viper example that can give the Demon a hard time at the drag strip
.
We're looking at a twin-turbo incarnation of the venomous creature, one that can deliver 8s quarter-mile passes without even trying.
And if you're wondering how something like that could happen, you should check out the no-fuss take-offs deliver by the Viper we're discussing here - you don't need to be a drag strip junkie to figure out that livelier starts would result in even sweeter ET values.
Truth be told, this monster is more suitable for half-mile runs or rolling start shenanigans and it looks like it's simply stretching its legs while playing the 1,320 feet game.
You shouldn't be worried about the clutch, though, because there isn't one - as we explained
last year, when the thing set two 1/4-mile world records, this Dodge has gone through a major transmission change.
To be more precise, NTH Motor, the speed-obsessed specialist who handled the project, has delivered an auto conversion to go with all the muscle. The move seems only natural, given the forced induction path of the contraption. Speaking of which, the list of mods fitted to the car also includes an M1 ECU
, an E85 fuel system and 18-inch wheels shod in the obvious drag radials.
Nevertheless, the shining velocity aura of the Dodge
easily shines through thanks to the 180 mph trap speed of the thing. Which might've just earned it a new accolade.
Regardless, the 1,500 ponies of the Viper
tortured those drag radials of the animal like nothing else, so you should expect a burnout bonus in the piece of footage below.