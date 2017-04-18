autoevolution

1,500 HP Twin-Turbo Viper Pulls 8s Quarter-Mile Runs without Even Trying

 
18 Apr 2017, 19:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the Challenger SRT Demon is prepared to push the Viper off the Dodge halo car seat (the V10 monster's production ceases on August 31), the time has come to zoom in on a Viper example that can give the Demon a hard time at the drag strip.

We're looking at a twin-turbo incarnation of the venomous creature, one that can deliver 8s quarter-mile passes without even trying.

And if you're wondering how something like that could happen, you should check out the no-fuss take-offs deliver by the Viper we're discussing here - you don't need to be a drag strip junkie to figure out that livelier starts would result in even sweeter ET values.

Truth be told, this monster is more suitable for half-mile runs or rolling start shenanigans and it looks like it's simply stretching its legs while playing the 1,320 feet game.

You shouldn't be worried about the clutch, though, because there isn't one - as we explained last year, when the thing set two 1/4-mile world records, this Dodge has gone through a major transmission change.

To be more precise, NTH Motor, the speed-obsessed specialist who handled the project, has delivered an auto conversion to go with all the muscle. The move seems only natural, given the forced induction path of the contraption. Speaking of which, the list of mods fitted to the car also includes an M1 ECU, an E85 fuel system and 18-inch wheels shod in the obvious drag radials.

Nevertheless, the shining velocity aura of the Dodge easily shines through thanks to the 180 mph trap speed of the thing. Which might've just earned it a new accolade.

Regardless, the 1,500 ponies of the Viper tortured those drag radials of the animal like nothing else, so you should expect a burnout bonus in the piece of footage below.

Dodge Viper twin-turbo Dodge drag racing supercar
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54